<p>CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!! 1 OWNER !!!!! 7 PASSENEGER !!!</p><p><span style=color: #e2e5e9; font-family: Segoe UI Historic, Segoe UI, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 15px; white-space-collapse: preserve; background-color: #252728;>Financing available for everyone with - Bad Credit - No Credit - Study Permit - Work Permit- Bankruptcy - Repos - First-time buyers - Consumer Proposal - Uber Drivers - ODSP ✅✅✅✅✅ ✅We Approve Everyone with all types of credit</span></p><p>WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!!</p><p>VOTED BRANTFORDS BEST USED CAR DEALER 2024 AND 2025 !!!!</p><p><span style=color: #3a3a3a; font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: 12px; background-color: #eeeeee;>Taxes, license are not included in listing price.</span></p><p>Looking for a spacious and reliable SUV that can handle anything a Canadian winter throws your way? Feast your eyes on this stunning 2014 Hyundai Santa Fe XL Limited, available now at Right Choice Auto! This versatile SUV offers a perfect blend of comfort, capability, and style, making it an ideal choice for families and adventurers alike. With its robust 3.3L engine and smooth-shifting automatic transmission, this Santa Fe XL Limited delivers a confident and enjoyable driving experience. Plus, with its All-Wheel Drive system, you can be ready to tackle any road condition.</p><p>This Santa Fe XL Limited has been well-maintained and is ready for its next adventure. Inside, youll discover a world of comfort and convenience, designed to make every journey a pleasure. With approximately 135,000 km on the odometer, this SUV has plenty of life left and is ready to provide years of dependable service.</p><p>Here are some of the standout features that make this Santa Fe XL Limited a must-see:</p><ul><li><strong>Panoramic Sunroof:</strong> Enjoy breathtaking views and let the sunshine in.</li><li><strong>Heated Leather Seats:</strong> Experience luxurious comfort, even on the coldest days.</li><li><strong>Premium Sound System:</strong> Immerse yourself in your favorite music with crystal-clear audio quality.</li><li><strong>Third-Row Seating:</strong> Easily accommodate extra passengers or cargo for ultimate versatility.</li><li><strong>All-Wheel Drive:</strong> Confidently navigate any road condition with superior traction and control.</li></ul><p><strong><em>Powered by AutoIntelligence™</em></strong> Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.</p>

2014 Hyundai Santa Fe XL

135,000 KM

$14,999

+ taxes & licensing
2014 Hyundai Santa Fe XL

LIMITED

12968373

2014 Hyundai Santa Fe XL

LIMITED

Location

Right Choice Auto

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

905-878-1797

CarfaxCanada-3colour_EN View Carfax Report

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$14,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
135,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN KM8SNDHF7EU085019

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 135,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Rear Bucket Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)

Windows

Panoramic Roof

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Headlights-Auto-Leveling

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Right Choice Auto

Right Choice Auto

Brantford

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

905-878-1797

$14,999

+ taxes & licensing>

Right Choice Auto

905-878-1797

2014 Hyundai Santa Fe XL