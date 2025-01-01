$14,999+ taxes & licensing
2014 Hyundai Santa Fe XL
LIMITED
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 135,000 KM
Vehicle Description
CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!! 1 OWNER !!!!! 7 PASSENEGER !!!
Looking for a spacious and reliable SUV that can handle anything a Canadian winter throws your way? Feast your eyes on this stunning 2014 Hyundai Santa Fe XL Limited, available now at Right Choice Auto! This versatile SUV offers a perfect blend of comfort, capability, and style, making it an ideal choice for families and adventurers alike. With its robust 3.3L engine and smooth-shifting automatic transmission, this Santa Fe XL Limited delivers a confident and enjoyable driving experience. Plus, with its All-Wheel Drive system, you can be ready to tackle any road condition.
This Santa Fe XL Limited has been well-maintained and is ready for its next adventure. Inside, you'll discover a world of comfort and convenience, designed to make every journey a pleasure. With approximately 135,000 km on the odometer, this SUV has plenty of life left and is ready to provide years of dependable service.
Here are some of the standout features that make this Santa Fe XL Limited a must-see:
- Panoramic Sunroof: Enjoy breathtaking views and let the sunshine in.
- Heated Leather Seats: Experience luxurious comfort, even on the coldest days.
- Premium Sound System: Immerse yourself in your favorite music with crystal-clear audio quality.
- Third-Row Seating: Easily accommodate extra passengers or cargo for ultimate versatility.
- All-Wheel Drive: Confidently navigate any road condition with superior traction and control.
