463 Powerline Rd, Brantford, ON N3T 5L8
519-751-2171
+ taxes & licensing
Sunroof, Bluetooth, Rear View Camera, Heated Seats, SiriusXM!
With a sleek look, a comfortable cabin, and a smooth ride, this efficient Hyundai Sonata Hybrid is one of the most competitive sedans in its class. This 2014 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid is fresh on our lot in Brantford.
This Hyundai Sonata Hybrid defines its competitive segment. It's a contemporary family car that gives you everything you could ask of a midsize sedan. The smooth ride keeps everyone comfortable and the excellent hybrid fuel economy lets you keep going without too many trips to the pump. This Sonata's excellent safety rating lets you drive with confidence. From your commute to your weekend road trip to everything in between, this Hyundai Sonata Hybrid delivers where it counts. This sedan has 170,049 kms. It's black in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 199HP 2.4L 4 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Bluetooth, Rear View Camera, Heated Seats, Siriusxm, Steering Wheel Audio Control, Air Conditioning.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.brantfordhyundai.ca/requests/credit.html
Brantford Hyundai is a full service, family-owned sales and service center serving Brantford and Brant County area, we are located at the corner of King George Rd (Hwy #24) and Powerline Rd in Brantford.
Your premier retailer of New and Pre-owned vehicles, our dedicated sales staff and top-trained technicians are here to make your auto shopping experience fun, easy and financially affordable!
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 90+ new cars and trucks for sale in Brantford. o~o
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
463 Powerline Rd, Brantford, ON N3T 5L8