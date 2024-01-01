Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!!</p><p>Nice clean Tucson SUV !!!! NO ACCIDENTS, amazing service history with recemnt tires, brakes tune up and MORE... GLS model so fully loaded and ready to go anywhere !!</p><p>WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!!</p><p>VOTED BRANTFORDS BEST USED CAR DEALER 2024 !!!!</p>

2014 Hyundai Tucson

130,000 KM

Details Description Features

$7,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2014 Hyundai Tucson

GL

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Hyundai Tucson

GL

Location

Right Choice Auto

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

905-878-1797

  1. 1727799418
  2. 1727799426
  3. 1727799434
  4. 1727799443
  5. 1727799448
  6. 1727799453
  7. 1727799459
  8. 1727799469
  9. 1727799474
  10. 1727799481
  11. 1727799489
  12. 1727799495
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$7,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
130,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN KM8JT3AFXEU855686

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 130,000 KM

Vehicle Description

CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!!

Nice clean Tucson SUV !!!! NO ACCIDENTS, amazing service history with recemnt tires, brakes tune up and MORE... GLS model so fully loaded and ready to go anywhere !!

WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!!

VOTED BRANTFORD'S BEST USED CAR DEALER 2024 !!!!

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Exterior

Automatic Headlights

Additional Features

Wheel Covers
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Right Choice Auto

Used 2010 Kia Forte 4dr Sdn Auto EX w/Sunroof for sale in Brantford, ON
2010 Kia Forte 4dr Sdn Auto EX w/Sunroof 125,000 KM $6,999 + tax & lic
Used 2011 Chevrolet Malibu 4dr Sdn LT Platinum Edition for sale in Brantford, ON
2011 Chevrolet Malibu 4dr Sdn LT Platinum Edition 115,000 KM $7,999 + tax & lic
Used 2011 Kia Forte5 5dr HB Auto SX Luxury for sale in Brantford, ON
2011 Kia Forte5 5dr HB Auto SX Luxury 135,000 KM $7,999 + tax & lic

Email Right Choice Auto

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Right Choice Auto

Right Choice Auto

Brantford

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

Call Dealer

905-878-XXXX

(click to show)

905-878-1797

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$7,999

+ taxes & licensing

Right Choice Auto

905-878-1797

Contact Seller
2014 Hyundai Tucson