$8,999+ tax & licensing
2014 Hyundai Tucson
AWD 4dr Auto GL
2014 Hyundai Tucson
AWD 4dr Auto GL
Location
Right Choice Auto
129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2
905-878-1797
$8,999
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 120,000 KM
Vehicle Description
CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!!
WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!!
VOTED BRANTFORD'S BEST USED CAR DEALER 2024 !!!!
Get ready to explore the great outdoors in style with this sleek and reliable 2014 Hyundai Tucson AWD. This grey SUV/crossover is a perfect blend of comfort and capability, with its spacious interior and dependable all-wheel drive system. The Tucson features a 4-cylinder engine paired with an automatic transmission for smooth and efficient performance, whether you're navigating city streets or tackling winding country roads.
With only 120,000km on the odometer, this Tucson is just getting started. Its well-maintained condition is evident in its clean interior, complete with comfortable bucket seats and a CD player for your entertainment.
Ready to experience the convenience and versatility of the Hyundai Tucson? Come visit us at Right Choice Auto, your trusted source for quality pre-owned vehicles. We're confident you'll find this Tucson is the perfect fit for your next adventure.
Here are 5 features that are sure to turn heads:
- All-Wheel Drive: Conquer any terrain with confidence, thanks to the Tucson's reliable all-wheel drive system.
- Heated Mirrors: Stay safe and comfortable on those frosty mornings with the help of heated mirrors.
- Keyless Entry: Skip the fumbling with keyless entry for effortless access.
- Power Windows: Enjoy the convenience of power windows, making every drive that much smoother.
- Security System: Drive with peace of mind knowing your vehicle is protected with a reliable security system.
Powered by AutoIntelligence™ AI
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Safety
Interior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Exterior
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Right Choice Auto
Email Right Choice Auto
Right Choice Auto
Brantford
Call Dealer
905-878-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
905-878-1797