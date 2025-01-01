Menu
<p>CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!!</p><p>WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!!</p><p>VOTED BRANTFORDS BEST USED CAR DEALER 2024 !!!!</p><p>Get ready to explore the great outdoors in style with this sleek and reliable 2014 Hyundai Tucson AWD. This grey SUV/crossover is a perfect blend of comfort and capability, with its spacious interior and dependable all-wheel drive system. The Tucson features a 4-cylinder engine paired with an automatic transmission for smooth and efficient performance, whether youre navigating city streets or tackling winding country roads.</p><p>With only 120,000km on the odometer, this Tucson is just getting started. Its well-maintained condition is evident in its clean interior, complete with comfortable bucket seats and a CD player for your entertainment.</p><p>Ready to experience the convenience and versatility of the Hyundai Tucson? Come visit us at Right Choice Auto, your trusted source for quality pre-owned vehicles. Were confident youll find this Tucson is the perfect fit for your next adventure.</p><p><strong>Here are 5 features that are sure to turn heads:</strong></p><ul><li><strong>All-Wheel Drive:</strong> Conquer any terrain with confidence, thanks to the Tucsons reliable all-wheel drive system.</li><li><strong>Heated Mirrors:</strong> Stay safe and comfortable on those frosty mornings with the help of heated mirrors.</li><li><strong>Keyless Entry:</strong> Skip the fumbling with keyless entry for effortless access.</li><li><strong>Power Windows:</strong> Enjoy the convenience of power windows, making every drive that much smoother.</li><li><strong>Security System:</strong> Drive with peace of mind knowing your vehicle is protected with a reliable security system.</li></ul><p><em>Powered by AutoIntelligence™ AI</em></p>

2014 Hyundai Tucson

120,000 KM

$8,999

+ tax & licensing
2014 Hyundai Tucson

AWD 4dr Auto GL

12281436

2014 Hyundai Tucson

AWD 4dr Auto GL

Location

Right Choice Auto

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

905-878-1797

View Carfax Report

VIN KM8JTCAFXEU859463

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 120,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Exterior

Automatic Headlights

Additional Features

Wheel Covers
Bluetooth Connection

Right Choice Auto

Right Choice Auto

Brantford

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

905-878-1797

Right Choice Auto

905-878-1797

