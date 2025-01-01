$9,899+ taxes & licensing
Location
Right Choice Auto
129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2
905-878-1797
Certified
$9,899
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 155,000 KM
Vehicle Description
CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!!
Taxes, license are not included in listing price.
Looking for a reliable and versatile SUV that's perfect for navigating Canadian roads? Check out this sleek 2014 Hyundai Tucson GL, available now at Right Choice Auto! This stylish crossover boasts a timeless grey exterior and a comfortable black interior, making it a practical choice for both city commutes and weekend adventures. With seating for five, you'll have room for the whole family. This Tucson has been well-maintained and has 155,000km on the odometer.
This 2014 Tucson is powered by a fuel-efficient 2L engine paired with a smooth automatic transmission, promising a comfortable and confident driving experience. Its versatile SUV/Crossover body style offers ample cargo space for groceries, sports equipment, or luggage, making it an excellent choice for families or anyone with an active lifestyle.
Here are some of the features that make this 2014 Hyundai Tucson GL stand out:
- Stylish Design: The grey exterior gives this Tucson a modern and sophisticated look, while the black interior provides a sleek and comfortable environment.
- Efficient Performance: The 2L engine offers a great balance of power and fuel economy, perfect for daily driving.
- Spacious Interior: Enjoy the comfort and convenience of a roomy cabin that comfortably seats five passengers.
- Automatic Transmission: Experience smooth and effortless gear changes for a more relaxed driving experience.
- Versatile Cargo Space: With its SUV design, this Tucson offers plenty of room for all your gear.
Vehicle Features
