<p>CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!!</p><p><span style=color: #e2e5e9; font-family: Segoe UI Historic, Segoe UI, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 15px; white-space-collapse: preserve; background-color: #252728;>Financing available for everyone with - Bad Credit - No Credit - Study Permit - Work Permit- Bankruptcy - Repos - First-time buyers - Consumer Proposal - Uber Drivers - ODSP ✅✅✅✅✅ ✅We Approve Everyone with all types of credit</span></p><p>WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!!</p><p>VOTED BRANTFORDS BEST USED CAR DEALER 2024 AND 2025 !!!!</p><p><span style=color: #3a3a3a; font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: 12px; background-color: #eeeeee;>Taxes, license are not included in listing price.</span></p><p>Looking for a reliable and versatile SUV thats perfect for navigating Canadian roads? Check out this sleek 2014 Hyundai Tucson GL, available now at Right Choice Auto! This stylish crossover boasts a timeless grey exterior and a comfortable black interior, making it a practical choice for both city commutes and weekend adventures. With seating for five, youll have room for the whole family. This Tucson has been well-maintained and has 155,000km on the odometer.</p><p>This 2014 Tucson is powered by a fuel-efficient 2L engine paired with a smooth automatic transmission, promising a comfortable and confident driving experience. Its versatile SUV/Crossover body style offers ample cargo space for groceries, sports equipment, or luggage, making it an excellent choice for families or anyone with an active lifestyle.</p><p>Here are some of the features that make this 2014 Hyundai Tucson GL stand out:</p><ul><li><strong>Stylish Design:</strong> The grey exterior gives this Tucson a modern and sophisticated look, while the black interior provides a sleek and comfortable environment.</li><li><strong>Efficient Performance:</strong> The 2L engine offers a great balance of power and fuel economy, perfect for daily driving.</li><li><strong>Spacious Interior:</strong> Enjoy the comfort and convenience of a roomy cabin that comfortably seats five passengers.</li><li><strong>Automatic Transmission:</strong> Experience smooth and effortless gear changes for a more relaxed driving experience.</li><li><strong>Versatile Cargo Space:</strong> With its SUV design, this Tucson offers plenty of room for all your gear.</li></ul><p><strong><em>Powered by AutoIntelligence™</em></strong> Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.</p>

Right Choice Auto

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

905-878-1797

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

VIN KM8JT3AF4EU907250

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 155,000 KM

Vehicle Description

CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!!

Financing available for everyone with - Bad Credit - No Credit - Study Permit - Work Permit- Bankruptcy - Repos - First-time buyers - Consumer Proposal - Uber Drivers - ODSP ✅✅✅✅✅ ✅We Approve Everyone with all types of credit

WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!!

VOTED BRANTFORD'S BEST USED CAR DEALER 2024 AND 2025 !!!!

Taxes, license are not included in listing price.

Looking for a reliable and versatile SUV that's perfect for navigating Canadian roads? Check out this sleek 2014 Hyundai Tucson GL, available now at Right Choice Auto! This stylish crossover boasts a timeless grey exterior and a comfortable black interior, making it a practical choice for both city commutes and weekend adventures. With seating for five, you'll have room for the whole family. This Tucson has been well-maintained and has 155,000km on the odometer.

This 2014 Tucson is powered by a fuel-efficient 2L engine paired with a smooth automatic transmission, promising a comfortable and confident driving experience. Its versatile SUV/Crossover body style offers ample cargo space for groceries, sports equipment, or luggage, making it an excellent choice for families or anyone with an active lifestyle.

Here are some of the features that make this 2014 Hyundai Tucson GL stand out:

  • Stylish Design: The grey exterior gives this Tucson a modern and sophisticated look, while the black interior provides a sleek and comfortable environment.
  • Efficient Performance: The 2L engine offers a great balance of power and fuel economy, perfect for daily driving.
  • Spacious Interior: Enjoy the comfort and convenience of a roomy cabin that comfortably seats five passengers.
  • Automatic Transmission: Experience smooth and effortless gear changes for a more relaxed driving experience.
  • Versatile Cargo Space: With its SUV design, this Tucson offers plenty of room for all your gear.

Powered by AutoIntelligence™ Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Steel Wheels
Temporary spare tire

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Wheel Covers
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

