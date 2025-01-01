Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!! ONLY 120000KMS, ALL WHEEL DRIVE</p><p>NEW tires, New brakes, READY TO GO !!!!!!</p><p><span style=color: #e2e5e9; font-family: Segoe UI Historic, Segoe UI, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 15px; white-space-collapse: preserve; background-color: #252728;>Financing available for everyone with - Bad Credit - No Credit - Study Permit - Work Permit- Bankruptcy - Repos - First-time buyers - Consumer Proposal - Uber Drivers - ODSP ✅✅✅✅✅ ✅We Approve Everyone with all types of credit</span></p><p>WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!!</p><p>VOTED BRANTFORDS BEST USED CAR DEALER 2024 AND 2025 !!!!</p><p><span style=color: #3a3a3a; font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: 12px; background-color: #eeeeee;>Taxes, license are not included in listing price.</span></p><p>Looking for a reliable and capable SUV that can handle Canadian winters with ease? Right Choice Auto has a fantastic option for you: a well-maintained 2014 Hyundai Tucson GLS AWD. This stylish grey SUV with a sleek black interior is ready for your next adventure. With seating for five and plenty of cargo space, its perfect for families or anyone needing versatility and practicality in their daily drive. This Tucson has a proven track record with 120,000km on the odometer, and is ready to provide years of dependable service.</p><p>This 2014 Hyundai Tucson GLS AWD is more than just a practical SUV; its packed with features designed for comfort, convenience, and confidence on the road. Imagine yourself enjoying the peace of mind that comes with all-wheel drive, ensuring superior grip and control in any weather. With its automatic transmission, navigating city streets or cruising on the highway is effortless. Inside, youll find a comfortable and well-appointed cabin that makes every journey a pleasure. This Tucson offers a blend of capability, practicality, and value thats hard to beat.</p><p>Here are five of the features that make this 2014 Hyundai Tucson GLS AWD a great choice:</p><ul><li><strong>All-Wheel Drive Confidence:</strong> Conquer winter and tackle any road conditions with the surefootedness of all-wheel drive.</li><li><strong>Automatic Transmission:</strong> Experience smooth and easy driving, making every trip a breeze.</li><li><strong>Spacious Interior:</strong> Enjoy ample room for passengers and cargo, perfect for family adventures or everyday errands.</li><li><strong>Fuel Efficiency:</strong> Enjoy great fuel economy to save money and reduce your carbon footprint.</li><li><strong>Reliable Performance:</strong> Hyundais reputation for dependability means this Tucson is built to last.</li></ul><p><strong><em>Powered by AutoIntelligence™</em></strong> Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.</p>

2014 Hyundai Tucson

120,000 KM

Details Description

$7,999

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2014 Hyundai Tucson

GLS AWD

Watch This Vehicle
13059368

2014 Hyundai Tucson

GLS AWD

Location

Right Choice Auto

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

905-878-1797

  1. 1760052623143
  2. 1760052623598
  3. 1760052624055
  4. 1760052624513
  5. 1760052624943
  6. 1760052625383
  7. 1760052625768
  8. 1760052626184
  9. 1760052626623
  10. 1760052627042
  11. 1760052627552
  12. 1760052627988
  13. 1760052628406
  14. 1760052628832
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$7,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
120,000KM
Excellent Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 120,000 KM

Vehicle Description

CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!! ONLY 120000KMS, ALL WHEEL DRIVE

NEW tires, New brakes, READY TO GO !!!!!!

Financing available for everyone with - Bad Credit - No Credit - Study Permit - Work Permit- Bankruptcy - Repos - First-time buyers - Consumer Proposal - Uber Drivers - ODSP ✅✅✅✅✅ ✅We Approve Everyone with all types of credit

WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!!

VOTED BRANTFORD'S BEST USED CAR DEALER 2024 AND 2025 !!!!

Taxes, license are not included in listing price.

Looking for a reliable and capable SUV that can handle Canadian winters with ease? Right Choice Auto has a fantastic option for you: a well-maintained 2014 Hyundai Tucson GLS AWD. This stylish grey SUV with a sleek black interior is ready for your next adventure. With seating for five and plenty of cargo space, it's perfect for families or anyone needing versatility and practicality in their daily drive. This Tucson has a proven track record with 120,000km on the odometer, and is ready to provide years of dependable service.

This 2014 Hyundai Tucson GLS AWD is more than just a practical SUV; it's packed with features designed for comfort, convenience, and confidence on the road. Imagine yourself enjoying the peace of mind that comes with all-wheel drive, ensuring superior grip and control in any weather. With its automatic transmission, navigating city streets or cruising on the highway is effortless. Inside, you'll find a comfortable and well-appointed cabin that makes every journey a pleasure. This Tucson offers a blend of capability, practicality, and value that's hard to beat.

Here are five of the features that make this 2014 Hyundai Tucson GLS AWD a great choice:

  • All-Wheel Drive Confidence: Conquer winter and tackle any road conditions with the surefootedness of all-wheel drive.
  • Automatic Transmission: Experience smooth and easy driving, making every trip a breeze.
  • Spacious Interior: Enjoy ample room for passengers and cargo, perfect for family adventures or everyday errands.
  • Fuel Efficiency: Enjoy great fuel economy to save money and reduce your carbon footprint.
  • Reliable Performance: Hyundai's reputation for dependability means this Tucson is built to last.

Powered by AutoIntelligence™ Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Right Choice Auto

Used 2016 Kia Sorento AWD 4dr 3.3L LX+ 7-Seater for sale in Brantford, ON
2016 Kia Sorento AWD 4dr 3.3L LX+ 7-Seater 60,000 KM $14,999 + tax & lic
Used 2013 Ford Taurus 4dr Sdn SEL AWD for sale in Brantford, ON
2013 Ford Taurus 4dr Sdn SEL AWD 115,000 KM $9,999 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Chevrolet Cruze 4dr Sdn 1LT for sale in Brantford, ON
2015 Chevrolet Cruze 4dr Sdn 1LT 160,000 KM $5,999 + tax & lic

Email Right Choice Auto

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Right Choice Auto

Right Choice Auto

Brantford

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

Call Dealer

905-878-XXXX

(click to show)

905-878-1797

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$7,999

+ taxes & licensing>

Right Choice Auto

905-878-1797

2014 Hyundai Tucson