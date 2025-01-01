$7,999+ taxes & licensing
Location
Right Choice Auto
129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2
905-878-1797
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 120,000 KM
Vehicle Description
CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!! ONLY 120000KMS, ALL WHEEL DRIVE
NEW tires, New brakes, READY TO GO !!!!!!
Taxes, license are not included in listing price.
Looking for a reliable and capable SUV that can handle Canadian winters with ease? Right Choice Auto has a fantastic option for you: a well-maintained 2014 Hyundai Tucson GLS AWD. This stylish grey SUV with a sleek black interior is ready for your next adventure. With seating for five and plenty of cargo space, it's perfect for families or anyone needing versatility and practicality in their daily drive. This Tucson has a proven track record with 120,000km on the odometer, and is ready to provide years of dependable service.
This 2014 Hyundai Tucson GLS AWD is more than just a practical SUV; it's packed with features designed for comfort, convenience, and confidence on the road. Imagine yourself enjoying the peace of mind that comes with all-wheel drive, ensuring superior grip and control in any weather. With its automatic transmission, navigating city streets or cruising on the highway is effortless. Inside, you'll find a comfortable and well-appointed cabin that makes every journey a pleasure. This Tucson offers a blend of capability, practicality, and value that's hard to beat.
Here are five of the features that make this 2014 Hyundai Tucson GLS AWD a great choice:
- All-Wheel Drive Confidence: Conquer winter and tackle any road conditions with the surefootedness of all-wheel drive.
- Automatic Transmission: Experience smooth and easy driving, making every trip a breeze.
- Spacious Interior: Enjoy ample room for passengers and cargo, perfect for family adventures or everyday errands.
- Fuel Efficiency: Enjoy great fuel economy to save money and reduce your carbon footprint.
- Reliable Performance: Hyundai's reputation for dependability means this Tucson is built to last.
