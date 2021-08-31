+ taxes & licensing
HYDRAULIC BRAKES- G-LICENCE UP TO 11000KG- Absolutely stunning 2014 International 4300 DuraStar with Brand New 2021 Voth 12 Foot Dual-Drop Down Side Dump Body. Easy controls with push of a button Up/Down. Truck was maintained by the Province of Ontario. Incredibly good history. Features Air-Ride Suspension, Dual Air Seats, Air Conditioning. The Yellow Tab on the dash is an Air Spring Park Brake Only. The truck was both Annually Inspected and Bi-Annually Inspected as part of its Fleet Maintenance. Confidently Certified and E-tested with fresh Annual Yellow Sticker included.
GVWR: 19500 lbs (8000 lbs Front / 12000 lbs Rear)
Wheelbase: 175"
