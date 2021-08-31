Menu
2014 International 4300

251,000 KM

Details Description

$39,800

+ tax & licensing
$39,800

+ taxes & licensing

J. Domotor Enterprises

905-308-2384

2014 International 4300

2014 International 4300

HYDRAULIC BRAKE DUMP TRUCK- ALUMINUM BODY

2014 International 4300

HYDRAULIC BRAKE DUMP TRUCK- ALUMINUM BODY

Location

J. Domotor Enterprises

430 Hardy Rd Unit1, Brantford, ON N3T 5L8

905-308-2384

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

$39,800

+ taxes & licensing

251,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 7817394

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style Dump Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 251,000 KM

Vehicle Description

HYDRAULIC BRAKES- G-LICENCE UP TO 11000KG- Absolutely stunning 2014 International 4300 DuraStar with 12 Foot Heavy-Duty All Aluminum Dump Body. Easy controls with push of a button Up/Down. Truck was maintained by the Province of Ontario. Incredibly good history. Features Air-Ride Suspension, Dual Air Seats, Air Conditioning. The Yellow Tab on the dash is an Air Spring Park Brake Only. The truck was both Annually Inspected and Bi-Annually Inspected as part of its Fleet Maintenance. Confidently Certified and E-tested with fresh Annual Yellow Sticker included. 

GVWR: 19500 lbs (8000 lbs Front  /  12000 lbs Rear)

Wheelbase: 175"

No extra fees, plus HST and plates only.

Jeff Stewart- 9053082384 (cell/text)
Joe Domotor- 5197550400 (cell/text)

We do have Financing Programs Available OAC and would be happy further discuss those options over the Phone, Text or Email.

Email- jdomotor@live.ca
Website- www.jdomotor.ca

Please be Mindful that we are a Two (2) Man Crew and function off Appointment Only.

You must Call, Text or Message prior to coming out. Phone Numbers are listed but Facebook sometimes Hides them.

Please Refrain from the 'Is This Available' Auto-Message. Listings are taken down as soon as they are sold.

1-430 Hardy Rd, Brantford, Ontario, Canada

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

J. Domotor Enterprises

J. Domotor Enterprises

430 Hardy Rd Unit1, Brantford, ON N3T 5L8

