2014 International DuraStar

263,000 KM

$44,800

+ tax & licensing
$44,800

+ taxes & licensing

J. Domotor Enterprises

905-308-2384

2014 International DuraStar

2014 International DuraStar

BUCKET TRUCK

2014 International DuraStar

BUCKET TRUCK

J. Domotor Enterprises

430 Hardy Rd Unit1, Brantford, ON N3T 5L8

905-308-2384

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

$44,800

+ taxes & licensing

263,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 6529591
  VIN: 3HAMMAAN1EL785480

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style Bucket Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 3
  • Mileage 263,000 KM

Vehicle Description

UPDATE as of February 9th 2021- We Remain OPEN by Appointment Only- Call or Text (905)308-2384- Jeff Stewart

INCREDIBLE SERVICE AND MAINTENANCE RECORDS- International DuraStar 4300 powered by a reliable 7.6 L Turbo Diesel and Allison Automatic Transmission. 35000 GVWR. Altec A0300 aerial knuckle boom with an operational height of 47 ft. Outriggers, line or wire spools, fibreglass sealed toolbox. Absolutely phenomenal condition inside and out runs drives and operates as new condition. Fully MTO Certified, Yellow Stickered at E-tested.

No extra fees, plus HST and plates only.

Jeff Stewart- 9053082384 (cell/text)
Joe Domotor- 5197550400 (cell/text)

We do have Financing Programs Available OAC and would be happy further discuss those options over the Phone, Text or Email.

Email- jdomotor@live.ca
Website- www.jdomotor.ca

Please be Mindful that we are a Two (2) Man Crew and function off Appointment Only.

You must Call, Text or Message prior to coming out. Phone Numbers are listed but Facebook sometimes Hides them.

Please Refrain from the 'Is This Available' Auto-Message. Listings are taken down as soon as they are sold.

1-430 Hardy Rd, Brantford, Ontario, Canada

Vehicle Features

Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel

J. Domotor Enterprises

J. Domotor Enterprises

430 Hardy Rd Unit1, Brantford, ON N3T 5L8

