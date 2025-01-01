Menu
2014 Jeep Cherokee

145,000 KM

$12,999

+ tax & licensing
12095026

Location

Right Choice Auto

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

905-878-1797

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
145,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1C4PJMDS5EW271820

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 145,000 KM

CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!! 1 OWNER, DEALER SERVICED !!!

WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!!

VOTED BRANTFORD'S BEST USED CAR DEALER 2024 !!!!

Looking for a reliable and capable SUV with a touch of luxury? Look no further than this 2014 Jeep Cherokee 4WD Limited, available now at Right Choice Auto. This white beauty boasts a sleek exterior and a spacious black leather interior, perfect for tackling any adventure while keeping you comfortable. With its powerful 3.2L 6-cylinder engine and 4-wheel drive system, you'll have the confidence to conquer any terrain. This Cherokee comes equipped with a variety of features to keep you safe and entertained on the road.

With a comfortable 145,000km on the odometer, this Cherokee is ready to hit the road with you. Enjoy the convenience of features like heated seats and steering wheel, keeping you cozy even on the coldest days. Explore the open sky with the sunroof, and navigate with ease using the power windows, doors, and mirrors. The safety features included like anti-lock brakes and multiple airbags provide you with peace of mind on every journey. This Cherokee is the perfect blend of style, comfort, and capability.

Here are five of the most sizzling features of this 2014 Jeep Cherokee Limited:

  • Leather Seats: Experience luxurious comfort with the soft and durable leather seats, perfect for long drives and everyday use.
  • Heated Steering Wheel: Enjoy toasty hands even on frigid winter days with the heated steering wheel.
  • Sunroof: Let the sunshine in and enjoy the open air with the convenient sunroof.
  • 4-Wheel Drive: Conquer any terrain with confidence thanks to the reliable 4-wheel drive system.
  • Power Features: Enjoy the convenience of power windows, doors, and mirrors, adding to the overall luxurious experience.

Visit Right Choice Auto today to take this amazing 2014 Jeep Cherokee for a test drive and experience its versatility and comfort firsthand!

Powered by AutoIntelligence™ AI

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Exterior

Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Heated Steering Wheel

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Seating

Leather Seats

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

