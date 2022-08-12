2014 Jeep Compass

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$11,995 + taxes & licensing 1 6 6 , 0 0 0 K M Used Excellent Condition Get Financing

Listing ID: 8977672

8977672 VIN: 1C4NJDAB9ED658569

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 166,000 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Rear Window Defrost Child Seat Anchors Exterior Fog Lights Tinted Glass Alloy Wheels Automatic Headlights Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Folding Rear Seat Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls Lumbar Support Power Options Power Windows Power Trunk Convenience Keyless Entry Seating Heated Seats Leather Seats Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Bluetooth Warranty Warranty Included

