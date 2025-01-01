$13,999+ taxes & licensing
2014 Jeep Grand Cherokee
4WD 4Dr Limited
Location
Right Choice Auto
129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2
905-878-1797
Certified
$13,999
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 200,000 KM
Vehicle Description
CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!!
Financing available for everyone with - Bad Credit - No Credit - Study Permit - Work Permit- Bankruptcy - Repos - First-time buyers - Consumer Proposal - Uber Drivers - ODSP ✅✅✅✅✅ ✅We Approve Everyone with all types of credit
WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!!
VOTED BRANTFORD'S BEST USED CAR DEALER 2024 AND 2025 !!!!
Taxes, license are not included in listing price.
Looking for a rugged yet refined SUV that can handle both city streets and off-road adventures? Check out this sleek black 2014 Jeep Grand Cherokee Limited, now available at Right Choice Auto! This capable SUV offers the perfect blend of comfort, capability, and style, making it ideal for families, weekend warriors, and anyone who appreciates a vehicle that can do it all. With its powerful 3.6L engine and robust 4-wheel drive system, you'll have the confidence to tackle any road conditions, all while enjoying a comfortable ride.
Inside, you'll find a spacious black interior designed for comfort and convenience. This Grand Cherokee Limited offers ample room for passengers and cargo, making it a practical choice for everyday errands or cross-country road trips. Despite having 200,000km on the odometer, this Jeep has been well-maintained and is ready for many more adventures with you.
Here are some of the features that make this 2014 Jeep Grand Cherokee Limited a must-see:
- Unleash the Power: Experience exhilarating performance with the responsive 3.6L engine.
- Go Anywhere: Conquer any terrain with the legendary 4-wheel drive system.
- Commanding Presence: Turn heads with the timeless and stylish black exterior.
- Luxurious Comfort: Relax in the spacious cabin with premium black interior.
- Ready for Anything: The automatic transmission makes driving effortless.
Powered by AutoIntelligence™ Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Right Choice Auto
Brantford
905-878-1797