$9,999
+ taxes & licensing
2014 Jeep Patriot
4WD 4dr North
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
170,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- VIN: 1C4NJRAB5ED607843
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 170,000 KM
Vehicle Description
CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED
Nice Jeep !! 4X4 1 Owner, NO ACCIDENTS, nice and clean. Very very well maintained and ready to go. Loaded with convience package and more. Recent tires, brakes tune up and more. Great Jeep
WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
