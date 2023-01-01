Menu
2014 Jeep Patriot

170,000 KM

$9,999

+ tax & licensing
$9,999

+ taxes & licensing

Right Choice Auto

905-878-1797

2014 Jeep Patriot

2014 Jeep Patriot

4WD 4dr North

2014 Jeep Patriot

4WD 4dr North

Location

Right Choice Auto

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

905-878-1797

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$9,999

+ taxes & licensing

170,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10504083
  • VIN: 1C4NJRAB5ED607843

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 170,000 KM

Vehicle Description

CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED

Nice Jeep !! 4X4 1 Owner, NO ACCIDENTS, nice and clean. Very very well maintained and ready to go. Loaded with convience package and more. Recent tires, brakes tune up and more. Great Jeep

WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

