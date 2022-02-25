$11,999+ tax & licensing
2014 Jeep Patriot
north
129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
- Listing ID: 8343360
- VIN: 1C4NJRAB2ED805375
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Tan
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 145,000 KM
Vehicle Description
CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!
Very very clean Jeep Patriot 4X4 North Edition. Runs perfect. No issues, just had full service/inspection done at local dealer. New tires, brakes and tune up. Has all updated software from dealer. Runs perfect, 4X4 works perfect, super clean, NO ACCIDENTS, 2 owners. Just a great SOLID Jeep with no issues and has always been very well serviced. Great service history as well. Ready to go anywhere !!
WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!
