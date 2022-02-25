Menu
2014 Jeep Patriot

145,000 KM

$11,999

+ tax & licensing
Right Choice Auto

905-878-1797

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

145,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 8343360
  • VIN: 1C4NJRAB2ED805375

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Tan
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 145,000 KM

Vehicle Description

CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!

Very very clean Jeep Patriot 4X4 North Edition. Runs perfect. No issues, just had full service/inspection done at local dealer. New tires, brakes and tune up. Has all updated software from dealer. Runs perfect, 4X4 works perfect, super clean, NO ACCIDENTS, 2 owners. Just a great SOLID Jeep with no issues and has always been very well serviced. Great service history as well. Ready to go anywhere !!

WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
CD Player

Brantford

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

905-878-1797

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory