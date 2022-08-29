$12,999+ tax & licensing
2014 Jeep Patriot
4WD 4dr North
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
- Listing ID: 9180823
- VIN: 1C4NJRAB2ED648317
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 170,000 KM
Vehicle Description
CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!!
Super clean Jeep North Edition. Heated seats, power package, keyless entry and more. Very very well maintained with recent tires, brakes full tune up, new battery etc. Runs fantastic !! ALL WHEEL DRIVE. Ready to go anywhere !! Great Jeep that has been well looked after. Backed by a 2 year included warranty !! 750 per claim
WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!
