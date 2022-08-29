Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2014 Jeep Patriot

170,000 KM

Details Description Features

$12,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$12,999

+ taxes & licensing

Right Choice Auto

905-878-1797

Contact Seller
2014 Jeep Patriot

2014 Jeep Patriot

4WD 4dr North

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Jeep Patriot

4WD 4dr North

Location

Right Choice Auto

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

905-878-1797

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$12,999

+ taxes & licensing

170,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9180823
  • VIN: 1C4NJRAB2ED648317

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 170,000 KM

Vehicle Description

CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!!

Super clean Jeep North Edition. Heated seats, power package, keyless entry and more. Very very well maintained with recent tires, brakes full tune up, new battery etc. Runs fantastic !! ALL WHEEL DRIVE. Ready to go anywhere !! Great Jeep that has been well looked after. Backed by a 2 year included warranty !! 750 per claim

WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
CD Player

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Right Choice Auto

2014 Jeep Patriot 4W...
 170,000 KM
$12,999 + tax & lic
2012 Nissan Altima 4...
 190,000 KM
$7,999 + tax & lic
2013 Hyundai Santa F...
 135,000 KM
$17,499 + tax & lic

Email Right Choice Auto

Right Choice Auto

Right Choice Auto

Brantford

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

Call Dealer

905-878-XXXX

(click to show)

905-878-1797

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory