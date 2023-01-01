Menu
2014 Kia Forte

125,000 KM

$11,999

+ tax & licensing
$11,999

+ taxes & licensing

Right Choice Auto

905-878-1797

2014 Kia Forte

2014 Kia Forte

4DR SDN AUTO LX+

2014 Kia Forte

4DR SDN AUTO LX+

Location

Right Choice Auto

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

905-878-1797

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$11,999

+ taxes & licensing

125,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10030905
  • VIN: KNAFK4A64E5244451

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 125,000 KM

Vehicle Description

CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!!

Super clean Forte.. ONLY 125000kms. Runs and drives like a new car. NO ACCIDENTS !! very nice car. HAs been very very well looked after and it shows. Recent tires, brakes, full tune up as well. Loaded with power package , blue tooth and MORE !! GAS SAVER !! Backed by a 2 year warranty !!

WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT!!

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Exterior

Automatic Headlights

Additional Features

Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Right Choice Auto

Right Choice Auto

Brantford

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

