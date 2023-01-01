$11,999+ tax & licensing
Right Choice Auto
905-878-1797
2014 Kia Forte
EX
Location
129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
125,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 10165797
- VIN: KNAFX4A88E5112750
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 125,000 KM
Vehicle Description
CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!!
Super clean Rio EX.. Loaded !! Has heated seats, Keyless entry and more. 1 OWNER CAR !! very well maintained as well. Great car, has been well looked after and it shows. Runs like NEW !!
WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Exterior
Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Additional Features
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
