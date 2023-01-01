Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2014 Kia Forte

125,000 KM

Details Description Features

$11,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$11,999

+ taxes & licensing

Right Choice Auto

905-878-1797

Contact Seller
2014 Kia Forte

2014 Kia Forte

EX

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Kia Forte

EX

Location

Right Choice Auto

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

905-878-1797

  1. 1689085640
  2. 1689085643
  3. 1689085647
  4. 1689085653
  5. 1689085658
  6. 1689085663
  7. 1689085667
  8. 1689085671
  9. 1689085675
  10. 1689085679
  11. 1689085684
  12. 1689085688
  13. 1689085694
  14. 1689085698
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$11,999

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
125,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10165797
  • VIN: KNAFX4A88E5112750

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 125,000 KM

Vehicle Description

CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!!

Super clean Rio EX.. Loaded !! Has heated seats, Keyless entry and more. 1 OWNER CAR !! very well maintained as well. Great car, has been well looked after and it shows. Runs like NEW !! 

WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Exterior

Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Right Choice Auto

2013 Ford Focus 5DR ...
 75,000 KM
$10,999 + tax & lic
2012 Ford Focus 5dr ...
 145,000 KM
$9,499 + tax & lic
2013 Ford Edge 4DR S...
 175,000 KM
$13,999 + tax & lic

Email Right Choice Auto

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Right Choice Auto

Right Choice Auto

Brantford

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

Call Dealer

905-878-XXXX

(click to show)

905-878-1797

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory