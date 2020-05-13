+ taxes & licensing
Very stylish with plenty of room for both passengers and cargo. This 2014 Kia Forte is fresh on our lot in Brantford.
The 2014 Kia Forte impresses in most ways that matter for budget-conscious small-car shoppers. The interior of the 2014 Forte is sporty and straightforward, with a heavy helping of tech features including Bluetooth and USB connectivity, air conditioning, and a split-folding rear seat. The overall level of refinement is on par with anything in the class. The 2014 Kia Forte is definitely worth a look, and for buyers in search of features and technology, this is the car to look at! This sedan has 156,000 kms. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 173HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.
