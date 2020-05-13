Menu
Brantford Hyundai

519-751-2171

2014 Kia Forte

2014 Kia Forte

2014 Kia Forte

Brantford Hyundai

463 Powerline Rd, Brantford, ON N3T 5L8

519-751-2171

  • 156,000KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 5021157
  • Stock #: 19714
  • VIN: KNAFX4A85E5056413
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Very stylish with plenty of room for both passengers and cargo. This 2014 Kia Forte is fresh on our lot in Brantford.

The 2014 Kia Forte impresses in most ways that matter for budget-conscious small-car shoppers. The interior of the 2014 Forte is sporty and straightforward, with a heavy helping of tech features including Bluetooth and USB connectivity, air conditioning, and a split-folding rear seat. The overall level of refinement is on par with anything in the class. The 2014 Kia Forte is definitely worth a look, and for buyers in search of features and technology, this is the car to look at! This sedan has 156,000 kms. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 173HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.brantfordhyundai.ca/requests/credit.html




Brantford Hyundai is a full service, family-owned sales and service center serving Brantford and Brant County area, we are located at the corner of King George Rd (Hwy #24) and Powerline Rd in Brantford.
Your premier retailer of New and Pre-owned vehicles, our dedicated sales staff and top-trained technicians are here to make your auto shopping experience fun, easy and financially affordable!


Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 90+ new cars and trucks for sale in Brantford. o~o

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Brantford Hyundai

Brantford Hyundai

463 Powerline Rd, Brantford, ON N3T 5L8

