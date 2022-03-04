$9,699+ tax & licensing
2014 Kia Forte
LX+
Location
Right Choice Auto
129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
- Listing ID: 8529029
- VIN: KNAFK4A66E5217476
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 150,000 KM
Vehicle Description
CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED !!!
Very very clean car. 1 OWNER, NO ACCIDENTS !!dealer serviced at local Kia Dealer. VEry well mainatined with recent tires, brakes and full tune up as well. Fully loaded LX+ model. Heated seats, keyless entry and so much more. Just a great solid car, ready to go anywhere. Always looked after and it shows !
WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!
Vehicle Features
