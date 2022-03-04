$11,999+ tax & licensing
2014 Kia Forte
LX+
Right Choice Auto
129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2
905-878-1797
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$11,999
- VIN: KNAFX4A63E5252915
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 120,000 KM
Vehicle Description
CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED !!
Very clean car. Fully loaded with power package and heated seats. 1 OWNER CAR, NO ACCIDENTS. has always been very well maintained. Recent tires, brakes and tune up as well. This car runs and drives like NEW. No issues, no stories, just a solid well maintained car. GREAT ON GAS. Ready to go. 2 year warraty included with 750 per claim.
WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!
