2014 Kia Forte
LX+
Right Choice Auto
129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
- Listing ID: 8591873
- VIN: KNAFX4A68E5071423
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 145,000 KM
Vehicle Description
CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!!
Super clean car !! 1 OWNER, NO ACCIDENTS. Very well maintained and it shows. Great service history. No issues. Runs like NEW and great on GAS !!! Fully loaded with power package and bluetooth. Recent tires, brakes and full tune up with all fresh fluids. Needs nothing at all. 2 Year warranty included with up to 750 per claim.
WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!
