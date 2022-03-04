Menu
2014 Kia Forte

145,000 KM

$11,499

+ tax & licensing
$11,499

+ taxes & licensing

Right Choice Auto

905-878-1797

2014 Kia Forte

2014 Kia Forte

LX+

2014 Kia Forte

LX+

Location

Right Choice Auto

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

905-878-1797

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$11,499

+ taxes & licensing

145,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 8591873
  • VIN: KNAFX4A68E5071423

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 145,000 KM

Vehicle Description

CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!!

Super clean car !! 1 OWNER, NO ACCIDENTS. Very well maintained and it shows. Great service history. No issues. Runs like NEW and great on GAS !!! Fully loaded with power package and bluetooth. Recent tires, brakes and full tune up with all fresh fluids. Needs nothing at all. 2 Year warranty included with up to 750 per claim.

WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Keyless Entry
CD Player
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection

Right Choice Auto

Right Choice Auto

Brantford

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

905-878-1797

