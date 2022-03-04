Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2014 Kia Forte

124,834 KM

Details Description Features

$12,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$12,995

+ taxes & licensing

Trip's Auto Inc.

519-752-CARS(2277)

Contact Seller
2014 Kia Forte

2014 Kia Forte

4dr Sdn Auto LX+/LOW, LOW KMS/PRICED -QUICK SALE!

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Kia Forte

4dr Sdn Auto LX+/LOW, LOW KMS/PRICED -QUICK SALE!

Location

Trip's Auto Inc.

50 King George Rd., Brantford, ON N3R 5K3

519-752-CARS(2277)

Contact Seller
Logo_AccidentFree
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$12,995

+ taxes & licensing

124,834KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8630000
  • Stock #: 227036
  • VIN: KNAFX4A64E5227036

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Corsa Blue Metallic
  • Interior Colour Grey - Dark
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 124,834 KM

Vehicle Description

PURCHASE WITH CONFIDENCE! FULL COMPREHENSIVE CARFAX HISTORY REPORT!

TRIPS AUTO HAS BEEN IN BUSINESS FOR OVER "20" YEARS!

ALL OF OUR VEHICLES GO THROUGHA VERY INTENSE CERTIFICATION PROCESS!

WE DEAL IN INTEGRITY PRICING, AS A RESULT OUR VEHICLES HAVE A VERY QUICK TIURNAROUND

WE SPECIALIZE IN FINANCING, AS WE DEAL WITH MULTIPLE LENDERS!

WE AIM TO OBTAIN THE BEST POSSIBLE INTEREST RATE FOR OUR CUSTOMERS!

WE VALUE YOUR TRADE IN, PAYING TOP DOLLAR FOR NICE , PREVIOUSLY OWNED VEHICLES !

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat
Warranty Available
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Trip's Auto Inc.

2017 Toyota Corolla ...
 23,458 KM
$21,995 + tax & lic
2014 RAM 1500 4WD Qu...
 102,523 KM
$25,995 + tax & lic
2014 Dodge Dart AERO
 0 KM
SOLD + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Trip's Auto Inc.

Trip's Auto Inc.

Trip's Auto Inc.

50 King George Rd., Brantford, ON N3R 5K3

Call Dealer

519-752-XXXX

(click to show)

519-752-2277

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory