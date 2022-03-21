$11,999+ tax & licensing
$11,999
+ taxes & licensing
2014 Kia Forte
4DR SDN AUTO LX+
129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2
160,000KM
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Blacl
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 160,000 KM
Vehicle Description
CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED
NEW ENGINE JUST INSTALLED BY KIA, complete motor just insytalled. NO kms on it. COMPLETE !! has a full 2 year warranty. Super clean car, fully loaded, alloy wheels, power everything, bluetooth and more. Always well maintained, dealer serviced !! 1 owner car, NO ACCIDENTS. DRIVES LIKE NEW !!
WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGRADLESS OF CREDIT !!
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
CD Player
Automatic Headlights
Bluetooth Connection
