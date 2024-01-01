$10,999+ tax & licensing
2014 Kia Optima
4DR SDN LX
Location
Brant County Ford
85 Lynden Road, Brantford, ON N3R 7J9
866-229-5207
Certified
$10,999
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Hybrid
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 166,877 KM
Vehicle Description
KEY FEATURES: 2014 Kia Optima, LX, 2.4L 4cyl, Hybrid, Auto transmission, Blue, Cloth seats, heated Seats, aluminum wheels.
SERVICE/RECON – Full Safety Inspection completed, oil and filter change completed - Please contact us for more details.
Price includes safety. We are a full disclosure dealership - ask to see this vehicle's CarFax report.
Please Call 519-756-6191, Email sales@brantcountyford.ca for more information and availability on this vehicle. Brant County Ford is a family-owned dealership and has been a proud member of the Brantford community for over 40 years!
Vehicle Features
