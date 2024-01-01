Menu
<p class=MsoNoSpacing><br />KEY FEATURES: 2014 Kia Optima, LX, 2.4L 4cyl, Hybrid, Auto transmission, Blue, Cloth seats, heated Seats, aluminum wheels.</p><p class=MsoNoSpacing><br />SERVICE/RECON – Full Safety Inspection completed, oil and filter change completed -<span style=mso-spacerun: yes;>  </span>Please contact us for more details.</p><p class=MsoNoSpacing><br />Price includes safety.<span style=mso-spacerun: yes;>  </span>We are a full disclosure dealership - ask to see this vehicles CarFax report.</p><p class=MsoNoSpacing><br />Please Call 519-756-6191, Email sales@brantcountyford.ca for more information and availability on this vehicle.<span style=mso-spacerun: yes;>  </span>Brant County Ford is a family-owned dealership and has been a proud member of the Brantford community for over 40 years!</p>

2014 Kia Optima

166,877 KM

$10,999

+ tax & licensing
2014 Kia Optima

4DR SDN LX

2014 Kia Optima

4DR SDN LX

Brant County Ford

85 Lynden Road, Brantford, ON N3R 7J9

866-229-5207

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$10,999

+ taxes & licensing

166,877KM
Used
VIN KNAGM4AD8E5064435

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 166,877 KM

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Air Conditioning
CD Player

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Brant County Ford

Brant County Ford

85 Lynden Road, Brantford, ON N3R 7J9

866-229-5207

519-756-6191
2014 Kia Optima