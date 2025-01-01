Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!!</p><p>WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!!</p><p>VOTED BRANTFORDS BEST USED CAR DEALER 2024 !!!!</p><p>Looking for a reliable and affordable compact car? Look no further than this sleek 2014 Kia Rio from Right Choice Auto! This black sedan boasts a stylish exterior and a comfortable black interior. With its peppy 1.6L 4-cylinder engine and automatic transmission, youll enjoy effortless driving on any road. This Rio has been meticulously maintained and has only 180,000 km on the odometer, proving its long-lasting quality.</p><p>Ready to cruise in comfort and style? This Kia Rio comes equipped with a variety of features to enhance your driving experience. Enjoy the convenience of power windows, power locks, and power mirrors. Stay safe with anti-lock brakes, traction control, and multiple airbags. And on those chilly mornings, youll appreciate the heated mirrors and tilt steering wheel for personalized comfort.</p><p><em>Powered by AutoIntelligence™ AI</em></p>

2014 Kia Rio

180,000 KM

Details Description Features

$7,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2014 Kia Rio

Watch This Vehicle
12109484

2014 Kia Rio

Location

Right Choice Auto

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

905-878-1797

  1. 1737391096
  2. 1737391097
  3. 1737391101
  4. 1737391109
  5. 1737391113
  6. 1737391117
  7. 1737391122
  8. 1737391126
  9. 1737391130
  10. 1737391137
  11. 1737391142
  12. 1737391146
  13. 1737391151
  14. 1737391155
  15. 1737391158
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$7,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
180,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN KNADN5A31E6911819

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 180,000 KM

Vehicle Description

CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!!

WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!!

VOTED BRANTFORD'S BEST USED CAR DEALER 2024 !!!!

Looking for a reliable and affordable compact car? Look no further than this sleek 2014 Kia Rio from Right Choice Auto! This black sedan boasts a stylish exterior and a comfortable black interior. With its peppy 1.6L 4-cylinder engine and automatic transmission, you'll enjoy effortless driving on any road. This Rio has been meticulously maintained and has only 180,000 km on the odometer, proving its long-lasting quality.

Ready to cruise in comfort and style? This Kia Rio comes equipped with a variety of features to enhance your driving experience. Enjoy the convenience of power windows, power locks, and power mirrors. Stay safe with anti-lock brakes, traction control, and multiple airbags. And on those chilly mornings, you'll appreciate the heated mirrors and tilt steering wheel for personalized comfort.

Powered by AutoIntelligence™ AI

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Exterior

Automatic Headlights

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Right Choice Auto

Used 2014 Kia Rio for sale in Brantford, ON
2014 Kia Rio 180,000 KM $7,999 + tax & lic
Used 2014 Kia Sorento AWD 4dr I4 GDI Auto LX Premium for sale in Brantford, ON
2014 Kia Sorento AWD 4dr I4 GDI Auto LX Premium 165,000 KM $8,999 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Dodge Journey FWD 4DR SXT for sale in Brantford, ON
2015 Dodge Journey FWD 4DR SXT 220,000 KM $7,299 + tax & lic

Email Right Choice Auto

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Right Choice Auto

Right Choice Auto

Brantford

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

Call Dealer

905-878-XXXX

(click to show)

905-878-1797

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$7,999

+ taxes & licensing

Right Choice Auto

905-878-1797

Contact Seller
2014 Kia Rio