$7,999+ tax & licensing
2014 Kia Rio
2014 Kia Rio
Location
Right Choice Auto
129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2
905-878-1797
Certified
$7,999
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 180,000 KM
Vehicle Description
CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!!
WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!!
VOTED BRANTFORD'S BEST USED CAR DEALER 2024 !!!!
Looking for a reliable and affordable compact car? Look no further than this sleek 2014 Kia Rio from Right Choice Auto! This black sedan boasts a stylish exterior and a comfortable black interior. With its peppy 1.6L 4-cylinder engine and automatic transmission, you'll enjoy effortless driving on any road. This Rio has been meticulously maintained and has only 180,000 km on the odometer, proving its long-lasting quality.
Ready to cruise in comfort and style? This Kia Rio comes equipped with a variety of features to enhance your driving experience. Enjoy the convenience of power windows, power locks, and power mirrors. Stay safe with anti-lock brakes, traction control, and multiple airbags. And on those chilly mornings, you'll appreciate the heated mirrors and tilt steering wheel for personalized comfort.
Powered by AutoIntelligence™ AI
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Safety
Power Options
Interior
Media / Nav / Comm
Exterior
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Right Choice Auto
Email Right Choice Auto
Right Choice Auto
Brantford
Call Dealer
905-878-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
905-878-1797