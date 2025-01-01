$9,999+ taxes & licensing
2014 Kia Rio
5dr HB Auto EX
Location
Right Choice Auto
129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2
905-878-1797
Certified
$9,999
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 85,000 KM
Vehicle Description
CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!! 1 OWNER, NO ACCIDENTS , ONLY 85000KMS !!!!!!!!
Financing available for everyone with - Bad Credit - No Credit - Study Permit - Work Permit- Bankruptcy - Repos - First-time buyers - Consumer Proposal - Uber Drivers - ODSP ✅✅✅✅✅ ✅We Approve Everyone with all types of credit
WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!!
VOTED BRANTFORD'S BEST USED CAR DEALER 2024 AND 2025 !!!!
Taxes, license are not included in listing price.
Looking for a reliable and stylish ride that's easy on the wallet? Check out this pristine 2014 Kia Rio 5dr HB Auto EX, available now at Right Choice Auto! This sleek white Kia, with a sophisticated black interior, is a perfect blend of practicality and modern design. With its fuel-efficient 1.6L engine and smooth-shifting automatic transmission, you'll enjoy a comfortable and enjoyable driving experience whether you're navigating city streets or cruising down the highway. Plus, with only 85,000 km on the odometer, this Rio is ready for many more adventures.
This Kia Rio is the perfect hatchback for those seeking a practical and fun-to-drive vehicle. Its compact size makes it a breeze to maneuver and park, while the five-door design offers easy access for passengers and ample cargo space for all your needs. The EX trim adds a touch of luxury with its comfortable interior and convenient features, making every journey a pleasure. Don't miss out on this opportunity to own a well-maintained and stylish vehicle from Right Choice Auto.
Here are five reasons why you'll love this 2014 Kia Rio:
- Fuel Efficiency: Save money at the pump with its economical 1.6L engine.
- Modern Design: Turn heads with its clean lines and stylish exterior.
- Automatic Transmission: Enjoy effortless driving with the smooth automatic transmission.
- Spacious Interior: Comfortable seating and ample cargo space for your daily needs.
- Reliable Performance: Known for its dependability, this Rio is ready to go the distance.
