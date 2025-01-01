Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!! 1 OWNER, NO ACCIDENTS , ONLY 85000KMS !!!!!!!!</p><p><span style=color: #e2e5e9; font-family: Segoe UI Historic, Segoe UI, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 15px; white-space-collapse: preserve; background-color: #252728;>Financing available for everyone with - Bad Credit - No Credit - Study Permit - Work Permit- Bankruptcy - Repos - First-time buyers - Consumer Proposal - Uber Drivers - ODSP ✅✅✅✅✅ ✅We Approve Everyone with all types of credit</span></p><p>WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!!</p><p>VOTED BRANTFORDS BEST USED CAR DEALER 2024 AND 2025 !!!!</p><p><span style=color: #3a3a3a; font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: 12px; background-color: #eeeeee;>Taxes, license are not included in listing price.</span></p><p>Looking for a reliable and stylish ride thats easy on the wallet? Check out this pristine 2014 Kia Rio 5dr HB Auto EX, available now at Right Choice Auto! This sleek white Kia, with a sophisticated black interior, is a perfect blend of practicality and modern design. With its fuel-efficient 1.6L engine and smooth-shifting automatic transmission, youll enjoy a comfortable and enjoyable driving experience whether youre navigating city streets or cruising down the highway. Plus, with only 85,000 km on the odometer, this Rio is ready for many more adventures.</p><p>This Kia Rio is the perfect hatchback for those seeking a practical and fun-to-drive vehicle. Its compact size makes it a breeze to maneuver and park, while the five-door design offers easy access for passengers and ample cargo space for all your needs. The EX trim adds a touch of luxury with its comfortable interior and convenient features, making every journey a pleasure. Dont miss out on this opportunity to own a well-maintained and stylish vehicle from Right Choice Auto.</p><p>Here are five reasons why youll love this 2014 Kia Rio:</p><ul><li><strong>Fuel Efficiency:</strong> Save money at the pump with its economical 1.6L engine.</li><li><strong>Modern Design:</strong> Turn heads with its clean lines and stylish exterior.</li><li><strong>Automatic Transmission:</strong> Enjoy effortless driving with the smooth automatic transmission.</li><li><strong>Spacious Interior:</strong> Comfortable seating and ample cargo space for your daily needs.</li><li><strong>Reliable Performance:</strong> Known for its dependability, this Rio is ready to go the distance.</li></ul><p><strong><em>Powered by AutoIntelligence™</em></strong> Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.</p>

2014 Kia Rio

85,000 KM

Details Description Features

$9,999

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2014 Kia Rio

5dr HB Auto EX

Watch This Vehicle
12904058

2014 Kia Rio

5dr HB Auto EX

Location

Right Choice Auto

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

905-878-1797

  1. 1756229549959
  2. 1756229550626
  3. 1756229551123
  4. 1756229551575
  5. 1756229552068
  6. 1756229552540
  7. 1756229552970
  8. 1756229553435
  9. 1756229553924
  10. 1756229554399
  11. 1756229554812
  12. 1756229555336
  13. 1756229555899
Contact Seller
CarfaxCanada-3colour_EN View Carfax Report

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$9,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
85,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN KNADN5A36E6962104

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 85,000 KM

Vehicle Description

CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!! 1 OWNER, NO ACCIDENTS , ONLY 85000KMS !!!!!!!!

Financing available for everyone with - Bad Credit - No Credit - Study Permit - Work Permit- Bankruptcy - Repos - First-time buyers - Consumer Proposal - Uber Drivers - ODSP ✅✅✅✅✅ ✅We Approve Everyone with all types of credit

WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!!

VOTED BRANTFORD'S BEST USED CAR DEALER 2024 AND 2025 !!!!

Taxes, license are not included in listing price.

Looking for a reliable and stylish ride that's easy on the wallet? Check out this pristine 2014 Kia Rio 5dr HB Auto EX, available now at Right Choice Auto! This sleek white Kia, with a sophisticated black interior, is a perfect blend of practicality and modern design. With its fuel-efficient 1.6L engine and smooth-shifting automatic transmission, you'll enjoy a comfortable and enjoyable driving experience whether you're navigating city streets or cruising down the highway. Plus, with only 85,000 km on the odometer, this Rio is ready for many more adventures.

This Kia Rio is the perfect hatchback for those seeking a practical and fun-to-drive vehicle. Its compact size makes it a breeze to maneuver and park, while the five-door design offers easy access for passengers and ample cargo space for all your needs. The EX trim adds a touch of luxury with its comfortable interior and convenient features, making every journey a pleasure. Don't miss out on this opportunity to own a well-maintained and stylish vehicle from Right Choice Auto.

Here are five reasons why you'll love this 2014 Kia Rio:

  • Fuel Efficiency: Save money at the pump with its economical 1.6L engine.
  • Modern Design: Turn heads with its clean lines and stylish exterior.
  • Automatic Transmission: Enjoy effortless driving with the smooth automatic transmission.
  • Spacious Interior: Comfortable seating and ample cargo space for your daily needs.
  • Reliable Performance: Known for its dependability, this Rio is ready to go the distance.

Powered by AutoIntelligence™ Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Cargo shade

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Automatic Headlights

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Right Choice Auto

Used 2018 Chevrolet Trax LT for sale in Brantford, ON
2018 Chevrolet Trax LT 115,000 KM $13,999 + tax & lic
Used 2014 Acura TL 4dr Sdn Auto SH-AWD A-Spec for sale in Brantford, ON
2014 Acura TL 4dr Sdn Auto SH-AWD A-Spec 175,000 KM $12,999 + tax & lic
Used 2012 Volkswagen Tiguan COMFORTLINE for sale in Brantford, ON
2012 Volkswagen Tiguan COMFORTLINE 120,000 KM $9,999 + tax & lic

Email Right Choice Auto

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Right Choice Auto

Right Choice Auto

Brantford

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

Call Dealer

905-878-XXXX

(click to show)

905-878-1797

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$9,999

+ taxes & licensing>

Right Choice Auto

905-878-1797

2014 Kia Rio