2014 Kia Sorento

13,000 KM

$13,599

+ tax & licensing
$13,599

+ taxes & licensing

Right Choice Auto

905-878-1797

2014 Kia Sorento

2014 Kia Sorento

AWD 4dr I4 GDI Auto LX Premium

2014 Kia Sorento

AWD 4dr I4 GDI Auto LX Premium

Location

Right Choice Auto

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

905-878-1797

$13,599

+ taxes & licensing

13,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10452783
  • VIN: 5XYKTCA65EG456839

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 13,000 KM

Vehicle Description

CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!!

Super clean and LOADED, heated seats, camera and MORE !! ALL WHEEL DRIVE UNIT !!! 1 OWNER , very very well maintained with RECENT tires, BRAKES just done, tuned up and ready to go. VEry clean , very well looked after and it shows. Just a great SUV !!

WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Exterior

Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
CD Player

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection

Right Choice Auto

Right Choice Auto

Brantford

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

