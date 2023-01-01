$13,599+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$13,599
+ taxes & licensing
Right Choice Auto
905-878-1797
2014 Kia Sorento
2014 Kia Sorento
AWD 4dr I4 GDI Auto LX Premium
Location
Right Choice Auto
129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2
905-878-1797
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$13,599
+ taxes & licensing
13,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 10452783
- VIN: 5XYKTCA65EG456839
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 13,000 KM
Vehicle Description
CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!!
Super clean and LOADED, heated seats, camera and MORE !! ALL WHEEL DRIVE UNIT !!! 1 OWNER , very very well maintained with RECENT tires, BRAKES just done, tuned up and ready to go. VEry clean , very well looked after and it shows. Just a great SUV !!
WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Exterior
Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
Air Conditioning
CD Player
Interior
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Additional Features
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Right Choice Auto
Right Choice Auto
Brantford
129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2