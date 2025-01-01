$8,999+ tax & licensing
2014 Kia Sorento
AWD 4dr I4 GDI Auto LX Premium
Location
Right Choice Auto
129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2
905-878-1797
Certified
$8,999
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 165,000 KM
Vehicle Description
CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!!
WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!!
VOTED BRANTFORD'S BEST USED CAR DEALER 2024 !!!!
Looking for a reliable and spacious SUV that can handle anything the Canadian winter throws your way? Look no further than this 2014 Kia Sorento AWD! This sleek grey SUV with a black interior is the perfect combination of style and practicality. Under the hood, you'll find a powerful 2.4L 4-cylinder engine that delivers impressive fuel efficiency. With its automatic transmission and all-wheel drive, this Sorento is ready to conquer any terrain, whether you're cruising down the highway or navigating snowy roads.
This well-maintained Sorento comes with an impressive list of features, including air conditioning, anti-lock brakes, automatic headlights, heated mirrors, and keyless entry. Inside, you'll find comfortable bucket seats and a convenient CD player. With 165,000km on the odometer, this Sorento is ready for many more adventures.
Ready to experience the reliability and comfort of this Kia Sorento? Visit Right Choice Auto today!
Vehicle Features
