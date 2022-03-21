Menu
2014 Kia Sorento

155,000 KM

$14,999

+ tax & licensing
Right Choice Auto

905-878-1797

AWD 4dr I4 GDI Auto LX Premium

Location

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

155,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 8818127
  • VIN: 5XYKTCA61EG494276

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 155,000 KM

Vehicle Description

CERTFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!

Very clean ALL WHEEL DRIVE SORENTO.. Very clean SUV, Fully loaded. Very well looked after SUV and it shows. Recent tires, brakes and tune up with fluid changes. Very very clean SUV. Drives really well as it has been well looked after. Just a solid reliable very well looked after SUV. Ready to go anywhere. Solid SUV. 2 year warranty included. 750 per claim

WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Keyless Entry
CD Player
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection

Brantford

