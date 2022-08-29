Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2014 Kia Sorento

150,000 KM

Details Description Features

$17,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$17,999

+ taxes & licensing

Right Choice Auto

905-878-1797

Contact Seller
2014 Kia Sorento

2014 Kia Sorento

AWD 4dr V6 Auto SX

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Kia Sorento

AWD 4dr V6 Auto SX

Location

Right Choice Auto

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

905-878-1797

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$17,999

+ taxes & licensing

150,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9153070
  • VIN: 5XYKWDA71EG505718

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 150,000 KM

Vehicle Description

CERTIFIED WITH 3 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!!

Super clean, top of the line SX Sorento !!! 1 Owner car, no issues. Very very well maintained. Heated leather seats, Reverse camera, navigation, dual sunroofs, this unit has it all. DEaler serviced with major service just done. New tires, brakes, full tune up with fluid changes as well. Infantastic shape backed by a 3 year warranty !!! 750 per claim amount

WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Heated Steering Wheel
Keyless Entry
Leather Seats
Sunroof / Moonroof
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Blind Spot Monitor
Headlights-Auto-Leveling

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Right Choice Auto

2014 Kia Sorento AWD...
 150,000 KM
$17,999 + tax & lic
2013 Hyundai Santa F...
 120,000 KM
$16,599 + tax & lic
2016 Nissan Sentra 4...
 100,000 KM
$15,999 + tax & lic

Email Right Choice Auto

Right Choice Auto

Right Choice Auto

Brantford

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

Call Dealer

905-878-XXXX

(click to show)

905-878-1797

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory