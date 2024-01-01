Menu
<p>CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!!</p><p>Super clean SPORTAGE, 1OWNER, NO ACCIDENTS, very very well equiped. EX model. Recent tires, brakes, tune up as well ALL WHEEL DRIVE UNIT.. Very well looked after and it shows. Very nice SUV</p><p>WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGRADLESS OF CREDIT !!!</p>

2014 Kia Sportage

170,000 KM

Details Description

$8,999

Right Choice Auto

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

905-878-1797

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
170,000KM
Excellent Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 170,000 KM

Vehicle Description

CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!!

Super clean SPORTAGE, 1OWNER, NO ACCIDENTS, very very well equiped. EX model. Recent tires, brakes, tune up as well ALL WHEEL DRIVE UNIT.. Very well looked after and it shows. Very nice SUV

WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGRADLESS OF CREDIT !!!

Brantford

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

905-878-1797

