$8,999+ tax & licensing
2014 Kia Sportage
Location
Right Choice Auto
129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2
905-878-1797
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$8,999
+ taxes & licensing
Used
170,000KM
Excellent Condition
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 170,000 KM
Vehicle Description
CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!!
Super clean SPORTAGE, 1OWNER, NO ACCIDENTS, very very well equiped. EX model. Recent tires, brakes, tune up as well ALL WHEEL DRIVE UNIT.. Very well looked after and it shows. Very nice SUV
WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGRADLESS OF CREDIT !!!
