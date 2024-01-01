Menu
Account
Sign In
<div>2014 dura star dump truck 13 ft dell dump box. automatic transmission,35000 lb GVWR runs and drives perfect. plus HST </div>

2014 Lamborghini Sesto Elemento

0 KM

Details Description

$44,800

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2014 Lamborghini Sesto Elemento

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Lamborghini Sesto Elemento

Location

J.Domotor Enterprises

430 Hardy Rd Unit1, Brantford, ON N3T 5L8

519-755-0400

  1. 1718241344
  2. 1718241344
  3. 1718241344
  4. 1718241344
  5. 1718241344
  6. 1718241344
  7. 1718241344
  8. 1718241344
  9. 1718241344
Contact Seller

$44,800

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
CALL

Vehicle Details

  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

2014 dura star dump truck 13 ft dell dump box. automatic transmission,35000 lb GVWR runs and drives perfect. plus HST 

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From J.Domotor Enterprises

Used 2022 Ranger Bass Boat 621 FS Pro for sale in Brantford, ON
2022 Ranger Bass Boat 621 FS Pro 10 KM $112,000 + tax & lic
Used 2010 Ford E450 bucket for sale in Brantford, ON
2010 Ford E450 bucket 270,000 KM $29,800 + tax & lic
Used 2017 RAM 1500 Big Horn for sale in Brantford, ON
2017 RAM 1500 Big Horn 188,000 KM $17,800 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email J.Domotor Enterprises

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
J.Domotor Enterprises

J.Domotor Enterprises

430 Hardy Rd Unit1, Brantford, ON N3T 5L8

Call Dealer

519-755-XXXX

(click to show)

519-755-0400

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$44,800

+ taxes & licensing

J.Domotor Enterprises

519-755-0400

Contact Seller
2014 Lamborghini Sesto Elemento