2014 Land Rover LR2

124,915 KM

Details Features

$19,888

+ tax & licensing
$19,888

+ taxes & licensing

Car Nation Canada

519-753-8691

2014 Land Rover LR2

2014 Land Rover LR2

4X4 |LEATHER | SUNROOF |TOUCHSCREEN |OPEN SUNDAYS

2014 Land Rover LR2

4X4 |LEATHER | SUNROOF |TOUCHSCREEN |OPEN SUNDAYS

Location

Car Nation Canada

388 King George Road, Brantford, ON N3S 3N2

519-753-8691

$19,888

+ taxes & licensing

124,915KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9819196
  • Stock #: 2EG8633A
  • VIN: SALFP2BG2EH418119

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Dark Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 2EG8633A
  • Mileage 124,915 KM

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Rear Defroster
AM/FM Stereo
Digital clock

Mechanical

Power Steering

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Interior

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Power Sunroof

Safety

Power Brakes
DUAL AIRBAG

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Cup Holder

Trim

Leather Wrap Wheel

Additional Features

Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Analog Gauges

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

