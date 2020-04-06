Menu
2014 Land Rover LR4

HSE-LUX- 7 PASSENGER

2014 Land Rover LR4

HSE-LUX- 7 PASSENGER

J. Domotor Enterprises

430 Hardy Rd Unit1, Brantford, ON N3T 5L8

905-308-2384

$22,800

+ taxes & licensing

  • 217,000KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 4851930
  • VIN: SALAK2V68EA718915
Exterior Colour
Black
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
7

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

WORLD- RENOWNED 7 PASSENGER ADVENTURE SUV- BLACK ON BLACK- EVERY AVAILABLE OPTION AND UPGRADE.

***UPDATE*** As of Saturday April 3rd 2020 we, J. Domotor Enterprises remain open for business with a few modifications. Please look for our 360 Videos on ALL INVENTORY that will be available starting Monday April 6th 2020. As per the mandate by the Province of Ontario: Online, phone and remote delivery sales and leasing will still be permitted. Customers will not be permitted to visit the dealership.

We will be glad to go over (in detail) anything we have for sale. Call us, Text us, FaceTime us, we will be available. CarFax Reports can be emailed, we can send videos of units running, close up pictures etc.

Jeff Stewart- 905 308 2384, jdomotor@live.ca

Joe Domotor- 519 755 0400, domotor@live.ca

Incredibly clean locally Purchased, Serviced and Traded-in Land Rover LR4 HSE-LUX 7 Passenger. This particular unit was the Top of the Line model with All Available Upgrades. The 3.0L SuperCharged V6 was recently gone completely over top to bottom by the Land Rover dealer and the Timing Chains + Guides were done in December of 2019. Service Records are on file and No Expenses were ever spared maintaining this Rig. Inside, you will find all the Modern Comforts you would expect like- Factory Navigation, 3 Sunroofs, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Back-up Camera, Park Sensors PLUS a few features that are Pleasant Surprises like- a Built-in Cooler in the Centre Console, 2 Off-Road Camera's, Blind Spot Monitors and Power Folding Mirrors that cascade Entry-Lights at night. Actually kind of a neat feature!

These LR4's are highly regarded Globally and 2016 was the Last Year of Production. We love the new Land Rover models but these were built so, so well and could 'Go-Anywhere'.

Fully CERTIFIED. Will provide the CarFax Report and any other Information upon Request.

No extra fees, plus HST and plates only.

PLEASE SEE NOTE ABOVE AS PER PROVINCE OF ONTARIO MANDATE

Jeff- 9053082384 (cell/text)
Joe- 5197550400 (cell/text)


Email- jdomotor@live.ca
Website- www.jdomotor.ca

  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Fog Lights
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • Child Seat Anchors
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Rear Parking Aid
  • Anti-Theft System
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Passenger Seat
  • Power Seats
  • Tinted Glass
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Aluminum Wheels
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
  • Sunroof / Moonroof
  • Climate Control
  • Heated Steering Wheel
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Steering Wheel Controls
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Rain Sensing Wipers
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Universal Garage Door Opener
  • Push Button Start
  • Temporary spare tire
  • AM/FM Radio
  • Premium Sound System
  • CD Player
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Bluetooth
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • GPS Navigation
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
  • AM/FM CD Player
  • SiriusXM Radio
  • Bucket Seats
  • Folding Rear Seat
  • Heated Seats
  • Leather Seats
  • Quads / Captains
  • Split Rear Seat
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Power Driver Seat
  • Lumbar Support
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Driver Adjustable Lumbar
  • Heated Front Seat(s)
  • Warranty Available
  • Air Suspension
  • Supercharged
  • Engine Immobilizer
  • Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
  • Leather Steering Wheel
  • Woodgrain Interior Trim
  • Privacy Glass
  • Dual Moonroof
  • Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
  • Keyless Start
  • Heated Rear Seat(s)
  • Bluetooth Connection
  • Headlights-Auto-Leveling
  • LAND ROVER SERVICE RECORDS

J. Domotor Enterprises

J. Domotor Enterprises

430 Hardy Rd Unit1, Brantford, ON N3T 5L8

