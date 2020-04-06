2014 Land Rover LR4 ...

430 Hardy Rd Unit1, Brantford, ON N3T 5L8
905-308-2384
+ taxes & licensing
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
WORLD- RENOWNED 7 PASSENGER ADVENTURE SUV- BLACK ON BLACK- EVERY AVAILABLE OPTION AND UPGRADE.
***UPDATE*** As of Saturday April 3rd 2020 we, J. Domotor Enterprises remain open for business with a few modifications. Please look for our 360 Videos on ALL INVENTORY that will be available starting Monday April 6th 2020. As per the mandate by the Province of Ontario: Online, phone and remote delivery sales and leasing will still be permitted. Customers will not be permitted to visit the dealership.
We will be glad to go over (in detail) anything we have for sale. Call us, Text us, FaceTime us, we will be available. CarFax Reports can be emailed, we can send videos of units running, close up pictures etc.
Jeff Stewart- 905 308 2384, jdomotor@live.ca
Joe Domotor- 519 755 0400, domotor@live.ca
Incredibly clean locally Purchased, Serviced and Traded-in Land Rover LR4 HSE-LUX 7 Passenger. This particular unit was the Top of the Line model with All Available Upgrades. The 3.0L SuperCharged V6 was recently gone completely over top to bottom by the Land Rover dealer and the Timing Chains + Guides were done in December of 2019. Service Records are on file and No Expenses were ever spared maintaining this Rig. Inside, you will find all the Modern Comforts you would expect like- Factory Navigation, 3 Sunroofs, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Back-up Camera, Park Sensors PLUS a few features that are Pleasant Surprises like- a Built-in Cooler in the Centre Console, 2 Off-Road Camera's, Blind Spot Monitors and Power Folding Mirrors that cascade Entry-Lights at night. Actually kind of a neat feature!
These LR4's are highly regarded Globally and 2016 was the Last Year of Production. We love the new Land Rover models but these were built so, so well and could 'Go-Anywhere'.
Fully CERTIFIED. Will provide the CarFax Report and any other Information upon Request.
No extra fees, plus HST and plates only.
PLEASE SEE NOTE ABOVE AS PER PROVINCE OF ONTARIO MANDATE
Website- www.jdomotor.ca
