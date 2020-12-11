Menu
2014 Mazda MAZDA3

143,162 KM

$8,888

+ tax & licensing
$8,888

+ taxes & licensing

Car Nation Canada

519-753-8691

2014 Mazda MAZDA3

2014 Mazda MAZDA3

AUTO | BLUETOOTH | A/C | OPEN SUNDAYS!

2014 Mazda MAZDA3

AUTO | BLUETOOTH | A/C | OPEN SUNDAYS!

Car Nation Canada

388 King George Road, Brantford, ON N3S 3N2

519-753-8691

$8,888

+ taxes & licensing

143,162KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6364904
  • Stock #: P5853A
  • VIN: 3MZBM1U74EM110187

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Dark Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # P5853A
  • Mileage 143,162 KM

Vehicle Description

Do Not Pay For 90 Days $0 Down Car Loan Approvals We Pay Aggressively For Trades Open Sundays 11-4PM Trust your dealer- Northway Ford Lincoln has been recognized as 2019 Consumer Satisfaction Award winner and it has been persistent since 2014 with receiving the award for Consumer Satisfaction Get a free CarProof with every vehicle. Buy with confidence with a large, reputable southwestern Ontario dealership group. Selling Price does not include HST & Licensing. We are Open Sundays For Your Shopping Convenience. Free CarProof Report with every vehicle! Got a vehicle to trade? Drive it in and have our professional appraiser look at it! Financing available! Bad Credit? No Credit? Bankrupt? We'll help you rebuild your credit! OAC! (Apply Now! Low finance rates available!! (Based on Credit rating and On Approved Credit) A Proud Member of Car Nation Canada, where we've been treating you like family since 1989 located in Brantford, Ontario.

Vehicle Features

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Climate Control
Keyless Entry
Cup Holder
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Front Wheel Drive
Rear Defroster
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Digital clock
Power Brakes
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
DUAL AIRBAG
Leather Wrap Wheel
Cloth Interior

Email Car Nation Canada

Car Nation Canada

Car Nation Canada

NorthWay Ford

388 King George Road, Brantford, ON N3S 3N2

