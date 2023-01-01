Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2014 Mercedes-Benz B-Class

86,076 KM

Details Features

$17,888

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$17,888

+ taxes & licensing

Car Nation Canada

519-753-8691

Contact Seller
2014 Mercedes-Benz B-Class

2014 Mercedes-Benz B-Class

B250 SPORTS TOURER | LEATHER | SUNROOF | LOW KMS!

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Mercedes-Benz B-Class

B250 SPORTS TOURER | LEATHER | SUNROOF | LOW KMS!

Location

Car Nation Canada

388 King George Road, Brantford, ON N3S 3N2

519-753-8691

  1. 9607942
  2. 9607942
  3. 9607942
  4. 9607942
  5. 9607942
  6. 9607942
  7. 9607942
  8. 9607942
  9. 9607942
  10. 9607942
  11. 9607942
  12. 9607942
  13. 9607942
  14. 9607942
  15. 9607942
  16. 9607942
  17. 9607942
  18. 9607942
  19. 9607942
  20. 9607942
  21. 9607942
  22. 9607942
  23. 9607942
  24. 9607942
Contact Seller

$17,888

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
86,076KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9607942
  • Stock #: 2EX4230B
  • VIN: WDDMH4EB1EJ200288

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Calcite White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 2EX4230B
  • Mileage 86,076 KM

Vehicle Features

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Rear Defroster
AM/FM Stereo
Rear View Camera
Digital clock
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Power Sunroof
Leather Interior
Climate Control
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
DUAL AIRBAG
Cup Holder
Leather Wrap Wheel
Analog Gauges

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Car Nation Canada

2020 Honda Insight T...
 42,909 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2015 Cadillac XTS LU...
 83,030 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2017 Chevrolet Volt ...
 89,967 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Car Nation Canada

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Car Nation Canada

Car Nation Canada

NorthWay Ford

388 King George Road, Brantford, ON N3S 3N2

Call Dealer

519-753-XXXX

(click to show)

519-753-8691

Alternate Numbers
1-888-234-7906
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory