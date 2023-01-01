$17,888+ tax & licensing
$17,888
+ taxes & licensing
Car Nation Canada
519-753-8691
2014 Mercedes-Benz B-Class
2014 Mercedes-Benz B-Class
B250 SPORTS TOURER | LEATHER | SUNROOF | LOW KMS!
Location
Car Nation Canada
388 King George Road, Brantford, ON N3S 3N2
519-753-8691
$17,888
+ taxes & licensing
86,076KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9607942
- Stock #: 2EX4230B
- VIN: WDDMH4EB1EJ200288
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Calcite White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 2EX4230B
- Mileage 86,076 KM
Vehicle Features
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Rear Defroster
AM/FM Stereo
Rear View Camera
Digital clock
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Power Sunroof
Leather Interior
Climate Control
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
DUAL AIRBAG
Cup Holder
Leather Wrap Wheel
Analog Gauges
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Car Nation Canada
388 King George Road, Brantford, ON N3S 3N2