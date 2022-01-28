2014 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

$21,888 + taxes & licensing 6 9 , 3 1 7 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8241894

8241894 Stock #: P7342

P7342 VIN: WDDGF8AB1EA943422

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Silver

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # P7342

Mileage 69,317 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Sunroof Power Locks POWER SEAT Interior Cruise Control Digital clock Convenience Keyless Entry Mechanical Power Steering All Wheel Drive Exterior Alloy Wheels Windows Rear Defroster Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo Bluetooth Safety Power Brakes Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) DUAL AIRBAG Seating Leather Interior Comfort Climate Control Trim Leather Wrap Wheel Additional Features Auxiliary 12v Outlet Analog Gauges

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.