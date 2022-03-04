$34,999+ tax & licensing
2014 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class
CLA 45 AMG
Location
Right Choice Auto
129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2
905-878-1797
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$34,999
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 8471274
- VIN: WDDSJ5CB5EN027694
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 86,000 KM
Vehicle Description
CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR FULL WARRANTY INCLUDED !!!!
RARE !!! 420 Wheel HP STAGE 2.. THis car will suprise a lot of people. Very quick car !!! Has stage 2+ tune from AMR, LPM downpipe and mid pipe. Res delete. HAND bulit AMG 2.0 motor. Dual clutch 7 speed transmission with RACE launch control. HUGE panoramic roof. Keyless entry, leather and suede heated seats and so much more. Night package, tinted. 19" black wheels with NEW tires, just tuned up, fresh fluid change. Just passed full inspection at Mercedes. RUNS LIKE NEW, no issues at all. Super clean car, full PPF front end treatment. Comes with AMR comport loaded with 5 different tunes including valet tune. ALL WHEEL DRIVE with factory AMG rims and tires included as well. All stock parts available.
Vehicle Features
