2014 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class

86,000 KM

$34,999

+ tax & licensing
$34,999

+ taxes & licensing

Right Choice Auto

905-878-1797

2014 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class

2014 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class

CLA 45 AMG

2014 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class

CLA 45 AMG

Right Choice Auto

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

905-878-1797

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$34,999

+ taxes & licensing

86,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 8471274
  VIN: WDDSJ5CB5EN027694

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 86,000 KM

Vehicle Description

CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR FULL WARRANTY INCLUDED !!!!

RARE !!! 420 Wheel HP STAGE 2..  THis car will suprise a lot of people. Very quick car !!!  Has stage 2+ tune from AMR, LPM downpipe and mid pipe. Res delete. HAND bulit AMG 2.0 motor. Dual clutch 7 speed transmission with RACE launch control. HUGE panoramic roof. Keyless entry, leather and suede heated seats and so much more. Night package, tinted. 19" black wheels with NEW tires, just tuned up, fresh fluid change. Just passed full inspection at Mercedes. RUNS LIKE NEW, no issues at all. Super clean car, full PPF front end treatment. Comes with AMR comport loaded with 5 different tunes including valet tune. ALL WHEEL DRIVE with factory AMG rims and tires included as well. All stock parts available.

WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGRADLESS OF CREDIT !

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Sunroof / Moonroof
CD Player
Automatic Headlights
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Right Choice Auto

Right Choice Auto

Brantford

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

