2014 MINI Cooper Paceman

130,499 KM

$15,424

+ tax & licensing
$15,424

+ taxes & licensing

Route 24 Auto

519-732-7478

2014 MINI Cooper Paceman

2014 MINI Cooper Paceman

S ALL4 call/text 5197327478,All wheel drive, Sporty, Fun, Roomy,519-732-7478 for test drive today.

2014 MINI Cooper Paceman

S ALL4 call/text 5197327478,All wheel drive, Sporty, Fun, Roomy,519-732-7478 for test drive today.

Location

Route 24 Auto

534 King George Rd, Brantford, ON N3T 5L8

519-732-7478

$15,424

+ taxes & licensing

130,499KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 5694995
  • Stock #: MN52347
  • VIN: WMWSS7C56EWN52347

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black Cloth
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 3-door
  • Stock # MN52347
  • Mileage 130,499 KM

Vehicle Description

2014 MINI Cooper Paceman, Starlight
Blue Metallic, All Wheel Drive, Manual Transmission, Sport Utility, ALL4, 2dr S, Sport Utility, Rear Defrost, Power Windows, Dual Moonroof, Rear
Spoiler, Performance Run Flat, Aluminum Wheels, Alarm, Cruise Control, Vehicle
Anti-Theft System, Fog Lamps, Auto-Off Headlights, HID headlights, Interior
Cargo Shade, Rear Parking Aid, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel
Controls, Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel, Trip Compute, Universal Garage Door
Opener, Intermittent Wipers, Rain Sensing Wipers, Variable Speed Intermittent
Wipers, Keyless Entry, Power Door Locks, Electrochromic rear view mirror, Heated
Mirrors, Power Mirrors, Driver Vanity Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror,
Passenger Vanity Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Power Steering, AM/FM
Stereo, Auxiliary Audio Input, CD Player, HD Radio, MP3 Player, Satellite Radio,
Premium Sound System, Climate Control, Cloth Seats, Heated Front Seats, Rear Bucket
Seats, All Wheel Drive, 4 Cylinder Turbocharged Engine, Intercooled Turbo, 1.6
L/98Horsepower, Manual Transmission w/OD, Multi-Link rear Suspension, Airbags Driver/Passenger,
Head Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag, Front Side Air Bag, 4-Wheel ABS, 4-Wheel Disc
Brakes, Brake Assist, Electronic Stability Control, Daytime Running Lights, Traction
Control, Auto-Leveling Headlights,

Welcome to your best automotive shopping experience. 

Having well over 20 years of experience in the Automotive Retail Industry, Route 24 Auto provides the very best product quality possible when it comes to Used Vehicles. We carefully select the vehicles in our inventory when purchasing and developed safeguards to weed out problem vehicles. Once in our possession, we use the very best mechanics to recondition our inventory to their highest standards. We stand behind the products we sell. Route 24 Auto takes pride in offering a broad range of financing options to service all credit situations, including bankruptcy and consumer proposal. Our partners allow us the ability to accept all income sources including ODSP, CTB, Pension, Self Employed & Cash Income...Our mandate is to acquire financing for our customers at the very lowest possible rate and the best possible terms to rebuild their credit worthiness. It all starts with our  No-Obligation Pre-Approval with a lender and a vehicle that best meets your needs, and fits your monthly budget. 

Click on the link below and Get Pre-Approved today!

https://route24auto.ca/financing

Please call or text us at 519-732-7478 for complete details.






Brantford Car Loans, Brant Car Loans, Cambridge Car Loans, Hamilton Car Loans, Woodstock Car Loans, Simcoe Car Loans, Brantford Auto Financing, Brant Auto Financing, Cambridge Auto Financing, Woodstock Auto Financing, Simcoe Auto Financing, Brantford Used Cars, Brant Used Cars, Cambridge Used Cars, Hamilton Used Cars, Woodstock Used Cars, Simcoe Used Cars, Cheap Trucks.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Security System
Traction Control
Side Airbags
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Intermittent Wipers
Rain Sensing Wipers
Proximity Key
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Push Button Start
Tilt Steering Wheel
Dual Climate Control
Automatic climate control
Spoiler
Winter Tires
Runflat Tires
CD Player
Trip Computer
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Bose Sound System
Panoramic Sunroof
Privacy Glass
5 Passenger
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Driver Seat Height Adjustment
Entertainment Package
AWD
SPORT PACKAGE
Automatic lights
Fully loaded
Accident Free
HID Lights
Heated Side Mirrors
Automatic Windshield Wipers
Illuminated Visor Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Aux in
LED Lights
2 keys
Extra Set of Tires
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Side Turning Signals
Premium Interior Trim Level
Premium / Performance Tire & Wheel Package
Dealer Trade-In
WeatherTech or Similar Premium Protection Floor Mats
Roof Airbags

