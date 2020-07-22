+ taxes & licensing
2014 MINI Cooper Paceman, Starlight
Blue Metallic, All Wheel Drive, Manual Transmission, Sport Utility, ALL4, 2dr S, Sport Utility, Rear Defrost, Power Windows, Dual Moonroof, Rear
Spoiler, Performance Run Flat, Aluminum Wheels, Alarm, Cruise Control, Vehicle
Anti-Theft System, Fog Lamps, Auto-Off Headlights, HID headlights, Interior
Cargo Shade, Rear Parking Aid, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel
Controls, Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel, Trip Compute, Universal Garage Door
Opener, Intermittent Wipers, Rain Sensing Wipers, Variable Speed Intermittent
Wipers, Keyless Entry, Power Door Locks, Electrochromic rear view mirror, Heated
Mirrors, Power Mirrors, Driver Vanity Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror,
Passenger Vanity Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Power Steering, AM/FM
Stereo, Auxiliary Audio Input, CD Player, HD Radio, MP3 Player, Satellite Radio,
Premium Sound System, Climate Control, Cloth Seats, Heated Front Seats, Rear Bucket
Seats, All Wheel Drive, 4 Cylinder Turbocharged Engine, Intercooled Turbo, 1.6
L/98Horsepower, Manual Transmission w/OD, Multi-Link rear Suspension, Airbags Driver/Passenger,
Head Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag, Front Side Air Bag, 4-Wheel ABS, 4-Wheel Disc
Brakes, Brake Assist, Electronic Stability Control, Daytime Running Lights, Traction
Control, Auto-Leveling Headlights,
Welcome to your best automotive shopping experience.
Having well over 20 years of experience in the Automotive Retail Industry, Route 24 Auto provides the very best product quality possible when it comes to Used Vehicles. We carefully select the vehicles in our inventory when purchasing and developed safeguards to weed out problem vehicles. Once in our possession, we use the very best mechanics to recondition our inventory to their highest standards. We stand behind the products we sell. Route 24 Auto takes pride in offering a broad range of financing options to service all credit situations, including bankruptcy and consumer proposal. Our partners allow us the ability to accept all income sources including ODSP, CTB, Pension, Self Employed & Cash Income...Our mandate is to acquire financing for our customers at the very lowest possible rate and the best possible terms to rebuild their credit worthiness. It all starts with our No-Obligation Pre-Approval with a lender and a vehicle that best meets your needs, and fits your monthly budget.
Click on the link below and Get Pre-Approved today!
https://route24auto.ca/financing
Please call or text us at 519-732-7478 for complete details.
