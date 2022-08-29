$15,495+ tax & licensing
2014 Nissan Altima
4dr Sdn I4 CVT 2.5
Location
38 King George Rd, Brantford, ON N3R 5K1
151,121KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9275245
- VIN: 1N4AL3APXEN260737
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 151,121 KM
Vehicle Features
Power Windows
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Navigation System
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Alloy Wheels
Sunroof / Moonroof
BACKUP CAMERA
Parking Sensors
Automatic
FWD
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
38 King George Rd, Brantford, ON N3R 5K1