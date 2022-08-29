Menu
2014 Nissan Altima

151,121 KM

Details Features

$15,495

+ tax & licensing
$15,495

+ taxes & licensing

Hawes Motors

519-304-5277

2014 Nissan Altima

2014 Nissan Altima

4dr Sdn I4 CVT 2.5

2014 Nissan Altima

4dr Sdn I4 CVT 2.5

Location

Hawes Motors

38 King George Rd, Brantford, ON N3R 5K1

519-304-5277

$15,495

+ taxes & licensing

151,121KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9275245
  • Stock #: N260737
  • VIN: 1N4AL3APXEN260737

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # N260737
  • Mileage 151,121 KM

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Navigation System
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Alloy Wheels
Sunroof / Moonroof
BACKUP CAMERA
Parking Sensors
Automatic
FWD

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Hawes Motors

Hawes Motors

38 King George Rd, Brantford, ON N3R 5K1

