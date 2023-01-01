$12,999+ tax & licensing
2014 Nissan Pathfinder
4WD 4DR SL
Location
Right Choice Auto
129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2
905-878-1797
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$12,999
+ taxes & licensing
165,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 10088691
- VIN: 5N1AR2MM1EC668846
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 165,000 KM
Vehicle Description
CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!! 750 per claim
Loaded pathfinder. Heated black leather seats, 7 PASSENGER, ALL WHEEL DRIVE 4X4 !! Great SUV, super clean, ready to go. REBUILT Transmission just done, under warranty !1
FINANCE AVAILABLE
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
