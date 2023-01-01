Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2014 Nissan Pathfinder

165,000 KM

Details Description Features

$12,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$12,999

+ taxes & licensing

Right Choice Auto

905-878-1797

Contact Seller
2014 Nissan Pathfinder

2014 Nissan Pathfinder

4WD 4DR SL

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Nissan Pathfinder

4WD 4DR SL

Location

Right Choice Auto

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

905-878-1797

  1. 1687298915
  2. 1687298919
  3. 1687298923
  4. 1687298929
  5. 1687298935
  6. 1687298941
  7. 1687298947
  8. 1687298953
  9. 1687298959
  10. 1687298966
  11. 1687298972
  12. 1687298978
  13. 1687298984
  14. 1687298990
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$12,999

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
165,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10088691
  • VIN: 5N1AR2MM1EC668846

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 165,000 KM

Vehicle Description

CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!! 750 per claim

Loaded pathfinder. Heated black leather seats, 7 PASSENGER, ALL WHEEL DRIVE 4X4 !! Great SUV, super clean, ready to go. REBUILT Transmission just done, under warranty !1

FINANCE AVAILABLE

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Right Choice Auto

2014 Nissan Pathfind...
 165,000 KM
$12,999 + tax & lic
2008 Lamborghini Gal...
 18,000 KM
$195,000 + tax & lic
2013 Kia Sportage AW...
 145,000 KM
$14,999 + tax & lic

Email Right Choice Auto

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Right Choice Auto

Right Choice Auto

Brantford

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

Call Dealer

905-878-XXXX

(click to show)

905-878-1797

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory