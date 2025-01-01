$9,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2014 Nissan Pathfinder
S
2014 Nissan Pathfinder
S
Location
Five Star Auto
177 Clarence Street, Brantford, ON N3R 3T1
519-759-7196
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$9,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
194,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 5n1ar2mm7ec619523
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 194,000 KM
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Trailer Hitch
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
GPS Navigation
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Exterior
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Automatic Headlights
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Media / Nav / Comm
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Warranty
Warranty Included
Convenience
Proximity Key
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Five Star Auto
177 Clarence Street, Brantford, ON N3R 3T1
