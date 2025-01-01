$13,299+ taxes & licensing
2014 Nissan Rogue
SL
Location
Right Choice Auto
129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2
905-878-1797
Certified
$13,299
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 135,000 KM
Vehicle Description
CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!!
Taxes, license are not included in listing price.
Looking for a versatile and reliable SUV that's ready for anything? Check out this stunning 2014 Nissan Rogue SL, available now at Right Choice Auto! This stylish red SUV boasts a sleek design and a comfortable black interior, perfect for both city driving and weekend adventures. With its capable 2.5L engine and all-wheel-drive system, you can confidently tackle any road conditions, whether you're navigating snowy streets or exploring scenic routes. This well-maintained Rogue has 135,000km on the odometer and is ready to provide years of dependable service.
This 2014 Nissan Rogue SL is packed with features designed to enhance your driving experience. With its fuel-efficient engine, you can enjoy more time on the road and less time at the pump. The smooth variable transmission offers seamless gear changes, providing a comfortable and responsive ride. The spacious interior and ample cargo space make it ideal for families and those who need extra room for their gear.
Here are five features that make this Rogue SL stand out:
- All-Wheel Drive: Conquer any weather condition with confidence.
- Spacious Interior: Enjoy a comfortable ride with plenty of room for passengers and cargo.
- Fuel-Efficient Engine: Save money on gas without sacrificing performance.
- Stylish Design: Turn heads wherever you go with its eye-catching exterior.
- Reliable Performance: Built to last, this Rogue will provide years of dependable service.
