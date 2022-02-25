$9,299+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$9,299
+ taxes & licensing
Right Choice Auto
905-878-1797
2014 Nissan Sentra
2014 Nissan Sentra
S
Location
Right Choice Auto
129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2
905-878-1797
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$9,299
+ taxes & licensing
145,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 8419053
- VIN: 3N1AB7AP4EL650563
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 145,000 KM
Vehicle Description
CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!!
Very clean Sentra !!, 1 OWNER CAR. Very vbery well maiantained and it shows. Recent tires, brakes and full tune up as well. Fully loaded car with bluetooth and so much more. Runs and driver perfect. Great car, great on fuel and super easy to maintain. Shows very well. Great looking car !!
WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Security System
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
CD Player
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Right Choice Auto
Right Choice Auto
Brantford
129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2