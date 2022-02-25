Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2014 Nissan Sentra

145,000 KM

Details Description Features

$9,299

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$9,299

+ taxes & licensing

Right Choice Auto

905-878-1797

Contact Seller
2014 Nissan Sentra

2014 Nissan Sentra

S

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Nissan Sentra

S

Location

Right Choice Auto

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

905-878-1797

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$9,299

+ taxes & licensing

145,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8419053
  • VIN: 3N1AB7AP4EL650563

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 145,000 KM

Vehicle Description

CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!!

Very clean Sentra !!, 1 OWNER CAR. Very vbery well maiantained and it shows. Recent tires, brakes and full tune up as well. Fully loaded car with bluetooth and so much more. Runs and driver perfect. Great car, great on fuel and super easy to maintain. Shows very well. Great looking car !!

WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Security System
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
CD Player

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Right Choice Auto

2008 Chevrolet Malib...
 150,000 KM
$7,299 + tax & lic
2012 Chevrolet Equin...
 160,000 KM
$9,899 + tax & lic
2013 Hyundai Elantra...
 125,000 KM
$9,599 + tax & lic

Email Right Choice Auto

Right Choice Auto

Right Choice Auto

Brantford

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

Call Dealer

905-878-XXXX

(click to show)

905-878-1797

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory