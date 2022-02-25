$9,499+ tax & licensing
2014 Nissan Sentra
SR
129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$9,499
+ taxes & licensing
175,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 8445054
- VIN: 3N1AB7AP6EL644988
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 175,000 KM
Vehicle Description
CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED
Clean car, 1 OWNER, Dealer serviced and very well maintained car. Recent tires, brakes and full tune up as well. Runs great. Always maintained properly and it shows. Fully loaded SR model. Juats a clean car, great on Fuel and super easy to maintain. Ready to go anywhere !!
WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT!!
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
CD Player
Bluetooth Connection
