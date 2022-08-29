$14,299+ tax & licensing
$14,299
+ taxes & licensing
905-878-1797
2014 Nissan Sentra
4DR SDN CVT SR
Location
129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
70,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 9014797
- VIN: 3N1AB7AP7EL625074
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 70,000 KM
Vehicle Description
CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!
LIKE NEW, only 70000kms !! ! owner car, no accidents, dealer serviced with great service recoreds. Drives like a new car no issues. Just serviced with recent tires, brakes and tuned up. Ready to go anywhere. Fully loaded with bluetooth and more !!! 2 year warranty included, 750 per claim.
WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDEIT !!
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Security System
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
CD Player
129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2