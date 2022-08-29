$11,599+ tax & licensing
2014 Nissan Sentra
4DR SDN CVT S
Right Choice Auto
129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
- Listing ID: 9143653
- VIN: 3N1AB7AP0EL617155
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 120,000 KM
Vehicle Description
CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED !!
Super clean Sentra. Dealer serviced with all maintenance up to date. ! owner car that has been well maintained with recent tires, brakes, tune up and full transmission service as well. Runs GREAT !! Fully loaded with power package and bluetooth and so much more. All backed by an included 2 year warranty. 750 per claim.
WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGRDALESS OF CREDIT !!
Vehicle Features
