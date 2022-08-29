Menu
2014 Nissan Sentra

120,000 KM

Details

$11,599

+ tax & licensing
$11,599

+ taxes & licensing

Right Choice Auto

905-878-1797

2014 Nissan Sentra

2014 Nissan Sentra

4DR SDN CVT S

2014 Nissan Sentra

4DR SDN CVT S

Location

Right Choice Auto

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

905-878-1797

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$11,599

+ taxes & licensing

120,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9143653
  • VIN: 3N1AB7AP0EL617155

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 120,000 KM

Vehicle Description

CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED !!

Super clean Sentra. Dealer serviced with all maintenance up to date. ! owner car that has been well maintained with recent tires, brakes, tune up and full transmission service as well. Runs GREAT !! Fully loaded with power package and bluetooth and so much more. All backed by an included 2 year warranty. 750 per claim.

WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGRDALESS OF CREDIT !!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Security System
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
CD Player

Right Choice Auto

Right Choice Auto

Brantford

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

905-878-1797

