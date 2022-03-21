Menu
2014 Nissan Versa Note

0 KM

$11,999

+ tax & licensing
Brant County Ford

866-229-5207

2014 Nissan Versa Note

Brant County Ford

85 Lynden Road, Brantford, ON N3R 7J9

Used
  Listing ID: 8914585
  Stock #: L401608
  VIN: 3N1CE2CP5EL401608

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Silver
  Body Style Hatchback
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 4-cylinder
  Doors 4-door
  Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description


KEY FEATURES: KEY FEATURES: 2014 Nissan Versa Note, SL, Silver, 4cyl engine, Cloth seats, aluminum wheels, power windows , power locks and more. Please call for more information


Brant County Ford is a family owned dealership and has been a proud member of the Brantford community for over 40 years!

 


** PURCHASE PRICE ONLY (Includes) Fords Delivery Allowance


** See dealer for details.

*Please note all prices are plus HST and Licensing. 

* Prices in Ontario, Alberta and British Columbia include OMVIC/AMVIC fee (where applicable), accessories, other dealer installed options, administration and other retailer charges. 

*The sale price assumes all applicable rebates and incentives (Delivery Allowance/Non-Stackable Cash/3-Payment rebate/SUV Bonus/Winter Bonus, Safety etc

All prices are in Canadian dollars (unless otherwise indicated). Retailers are free to set individual prices.

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Power Mirrors
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
CD Player

