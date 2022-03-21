Menu
2014 Nissan Versa Note

100,000 KM

Details Description Features

$9,499

+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing

Right Choice Auto

905-878-1797

5dr HB Auto 1.6 SL

5dr HB Auto 1.6 SL

Location

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

+ taxes & licensing

100,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 8973739
  • VIN: 3N1CE2CPXEL414502

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 100,000 KM

Vehicle Description

CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!!!

Super clean Versa SL... Fully load SL model, GAS SAVER !!! Just a great car that has been very very well maintained. No issues, runs great, super low kms. Has always been looked after and it shows. Really nice car that is easy to maintain and a joy to drive. 1 owner, has 2 year warranty included. 750 per claim.

WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Power Mirrors
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
CD Player

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Right Choice Auto

Brantford

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

