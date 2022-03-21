2014 Nissan Versa Note

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$9,499 + taxes & licensing 1 0 0 , 0 0 0 K M Used Excellent Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8973739

8973739 VIN: 3N1CE2CPXEL414502

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Charcoal

Body Style Hatchback

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 100,000 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Power Options Power Mirrors Interior Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Media / Nav / Comm CD Player

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.