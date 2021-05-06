Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2014 RAM 1500

39,425 KM

Details Description Features

$31,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$31,900

+ taxes & licensing

Trip's Auto Inc.

519-752-CARS(2277)

Contact Seller
2014 RAM 1500

2014 RAM 1500

SSV

Watch This Vehicle

2014 RAM 1500

SSV

Location

Trip's Auto Inc.

50 King George Rd., Brantford, ON N3R 5K3

519-752-CARS(2277)

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$31,900

+ taxes & licensing

39,425KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7054631
  • Stock #: 283377
  • VIN: 1C6RR7XT0ES283377

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Bright White Clearcoat
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 39,425 KM

Vehicle Description

POWER SEAT CREWCAB 4X4

ACCIDENT FREE ...

PURCHASE WITH CONFIDENCE!  FULL COMPREHENSIVE CARFAX HISTORY REPORT!

TRIPS AUTO HAS BEEN IN BUSINESS, FOR OVER "19 YEARS" AND TAKES PRIDE IN THEIR VEHICLES AND CUSTOMER BASE , PAST AND PRESENT

AT TRIPS AUTO , ALL OF OUR VEHICLES, GO THROUGH A "VIGOROUS" CERTIFICATION PROCESS!

WE DEAL WITH CREDIT, GOOD OR INDIFFERENT, AS WE DO OUR UTMOST TO ACHIEVE THE BEST INTEREST RATE POSSIBLE, AS WE DEAL WITH ALL OF THE MAJOR LENDING INSTITUTIONS !

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Anti-Theft System
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Cloth Seats
Power Driver Seat
Lumbar Support
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Alloy Wheels
Winter Tires
Daytime Running Lights
Tire Pressure Monitor
Steel Wheels
Privacy Glass
Engine Immobilizer
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Trip's Auto Inc.

2015 Chevrolet Spark...
 114,927 KM
$7,995 + tax & lic
2015 Chevrolet Cruze...
 112,992 KM
SOLD + tax & lic
2013 Toyota Corolla ...
 82,806 KM
$12,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Trip's Auto Inc.

Trip's Auto Inc.

Trip's Auto Inc.

50 King George Rd., Brantford, ON N3R 5K3

Call Dealer

519-752-XXXX

(click to show)

519-752-CARS(2277)

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory